SHINEDOWN, GREEN DAY, LINKIN PARK, KORN, Others Confirmed For 2025 Edition Of WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE

Welcome To Rockville returns to Daytona International Speedway in Florida May 15-18, 2025 with its biggest lineup ever.

The 14th edition of Welcome To Rockville will feature a stellar lineup of top rock talent with mainstage headliners SHINEDOWN with ROB ZOMBIE and 3 DOORS DOWN (Thursday),GREEN DAY with ALICE IN CHAINS and GOOD CHARLOTTE in their exclusive Southeast U.S. performance (Friday),LINKIN PARK with INCUBUS and PIERCE THE VEIL (Saturday) and KORN with BAD OMENS and MARILYN MANSON (Sunday). The massive rock lineup will also feature SUBLIME, KNOCKED LOOSE, THREE DAYS GRACE (highly anticipated reunion with original vocalist Adam Gontier),HALESTORM, MUDVAYNE, I PREVAIL, JIMMY EAT WORLD, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BEARTOOTH and many more. In total, more than 150 bands will perform across five stages during the four days, with additional sets during the Wednesday night pre-party for campers.

Brent Smith from SHINEDOWN commented on headlining Rockville in their home state of Florida: "We take this very seriously...it's symbolic and a massive honor to be a headliner at Welcome To Rockville. This is the biggest rock festival in North America, so LET'S GO!!!! Thank you to DWP for always believing in us and giving us this incredible opportunity. What I can tell the audience is that myself, Barry, Zach, Eric and our entire crew are going to bring you a performance and experience like no other."

Jerry Cantrell of ALICE IN CHAINS commented, "It's always a good time when we play Rockville. It's been 12 years, so we're looking forward to coming back."

Vic Fuentes of PIERCE THE VEIL said, "We can't wait to perform for the fans at Welcome To Rockville next year. This festival always brings the high energy, and we're proud to be a part of it. We'll be there — both as artists and fans of the many incredible bands that are performing. See you all there."

The full music lineup for Welcome To Rockville 2025 is as follows:

LINKIN PARK

GREEN DAY

KORN

SHINEDOWN

BAD OMENS

INCUBUS

ROB ZOMBIE

ALICE IN CHAINS

GOOD CHARLOTTE

PIERCE THE VEIL

SUBLIME

MARILYN MANSON

KNOCKED LOOSE

THREE DAYS GRACE

HALESTORM

MUDVAYNE

I PREVAIL

3 DOORS DOWN

JIMMY EAT WORLD

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

BEARTOOTH

MASTODON

BUSH

CHEVELLE

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN

TRIVIUM

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

CHIODOS

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE

BODY COUNT

NEW FOUND GLORY

POWER TRIP

DAUGHTRY

THEORY OF A DEADMAN

BLUE OCTOBER

INSANE CLOWN POSSE

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

DAYSEEKER

UNDEROATH

ASKING ALEXANDRIA

CHIMAIRA

ARCH ENEMY

JINJER

SEVENDUST

TESTAMENT

CANDLEBOX

EVERCLEAR

WE CAME AS ROMANS

KUBLAI KHAN TX

P.O.D.

CROSSFADE

HOOBASTANK

BOWLING FOR SOUP

EXODUS

GWAR

QUICKSAND

DEAFHEAVEN

AUGUST BURNS RED

AS I LAY DYING

FIT FOR A KING

BILMURI

FILTER

LIT

HEALTH

FROM ASHES TO NEW

DOROTHY

OF MICE & MEN

BLESSTHEFALL

SAOSIN

SILVERSTEIN

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

OBITUARY

ALL SHALL PERISH

ALL THAT REMAINS

WHITECHAPEL

CONVERGE

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE

SET IT OFF

EVANS BLUE

FINGER ELEVEN

SUNAMI

ERRA

INVENT ANIMATE

MUNICIPAL WASTE

ATTILA

AFTER THE BURIAL

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS

THE PLOT IN YOU

RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS

REAL FRIENDS

DEXTER & THE MOONROCKS

SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY

INCENDIARY

THE ACACIA STRAIN

NAILS

EMMURE

GATECREEPER

ESCAPE THE FATE

SLEEP THEORY

SNOT

BRAND OF SACRIFICE

PAIN OF TRUTH

SAVING ABEL

ALESANA

HAVOK

BOUNDARIES

SHADOW OF INTENT

SANGUISUGABOGG

SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS

SILENT PLANET

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT

UPON A BURNING BODY

THE UNION UNDERGROUND

IT DIES TODAY

FROZEN SOUL

ONE STEP CLOSER

DRY KILL LOGIC

ATTACK ATTACK!

BUTCHER BABIES

ANGELMAKER

CASKETS

LEFT TO SUFFER

A SKYLIT DRIVE

I SET MY FRIENDS ON FIRE

BLEED FROM WITHIN

SMILE EMPTY SOUL

ROYALE LYNN

NERV

WIND WALKERS

UNTIL I WAKE

FULL OF HELL

HARM'S WAY

ALLT

200 STAB WOUNDS

PEELINGFLESH

OF VIRTUE

NEVERTEL

THE PRETTY WILD

CANDY

LILIAC

RETURN TO DUST

MUGSHOT

CHAINED SAINT

GATES TO HELL

DEAD HEAT

BODYBOX

BIG ASS TRUCK

"We can't wait to turn the World Center of Racing back into the World Center of ROCK once again as we will be welcoming back one of the largest rock music festivals in the world, Welcome To Rockville!" said Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher. "Rockville always delivers a high level of electric energy in the fan friendly festival atmosphere. Rockville will yet again continue its tradition of hosting top-tier bands in rock, metal, and alternative genres. All will take place inside the iconic Daytona International Speedway, which packed the house during the 2024 Rolex 24 in January, a sold-out Daytona 500, an action-packed Bike Week with Daytona Supercross and the Daytona 200, finishing with the penultimate Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August."

Welcome To Rockville single-day general admission, VIP and Daytona Owners Club passes are now on sale. In addition, four-day Weekend GA, VIP and DOC passes are still available for purchase.

Welcome To Rockville passes can be secured via layaway starting at $1 down (or 10% of the total purchase),with almost five months to pay them off in full. Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

Fans can book an official Welcome To Rockville hotel package via Jampack for as low as 10% down, offering access to nearby hotels, shuttle service and other exclusives. Limited RV and Car + Tent camping passes are on sale now as an add-on to festival pass purchases and include early arrival for the Wednesday night Welcome To Rockville official pre-party at the festival site. Camping amenities include indoor restrooms and showers, in and out privileges, and a general store for supplies.

Welcome To Rockville transforms the World Center Of Racing into the World Center Of Rock and is recognized worldwide as North America's largest rock festival. 2024 was the biggest Rockville to date, with 150 bands on 5 stages. CBS12 in West Palm Beach, Florida proclaimed Welcome To Rockville "one of the largest and most iconic rock festivals in the world." In 2024, fans traveled to Rockville from all 50 U.S. states and 57 countries, including such diverse and distant places as Australia, Angola, Brazil, Côte d'Ivoire, France, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, New Zealand and South Africa. The Welcome To Rockville audience continues to grow while retaining a loyal base of fans. In 2024, 50% of attendees were at Rockville for the first time.

For more information on Welcome To Rockville, visit welcometorockville.com.