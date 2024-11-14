SHINEDOWN, GREEN DAY, LINKIN PARK, KORN, Others Confirmed For 2025 Edition Of WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE

SHINEDOWN, GREEN DAY, LINKIN PARK, KORN, Others Confirmed For 2025 Edition Of WELCOME TO ROCKVILLENovember 14, 2024
Welcome To Rockville returns to Daytona International Speedway in Florida May 15-18, 2025 with its biggest lineup ever.
The 14th edition of Welcome To Rockville will feature a stellar lineup of top rock talent with mainstage headliners SHINEDOWN with ROB ZOMBIE and 3 DOORS DOWN (Thursday),GREEN DAY with ALICE IN CHAINS and GOOD CHARLOTTE in their exclusive Southeast U.S. performance (Friday),LINKIN PARK with INCUBUS and PIERCE THE VEIL (Saturday) and KORN with BAD OMENS and MARILYN MANSON (Sunday). The massive rock lineup will also feature SUBLIME, KNOCKED LOOSE, THREE DAYS GRACE (highly anticipated reunion with original vocalist Adam Gontier),HALESTORM, MUDVAYNE, I PREVAIL, JIMMY EAT WORLD, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BEARTOOTH and many more. In total, more than 150 bands will perform across five stages during the four days, with additional sets during the Wednesday night pre-party for campers.
Brent Smith from SHINEDOWN commented on headlining Rockville in their home state of Florida: "We take this very seriously...it's symbolic and a massive honor to be a headliner at Welcome To Rockville. This is the biggest rock festival in North America, so LET'S GO!!!! Thank you to DWP for always believing in us and giving us this incredible opportunity. What I can tell the audience is that myself, Barry, Zach, Eric and our entire crew are going to bring you a performance and experience like no other."
Jerry Cantrell of ALICE IN CHAINS commented, "It's always a good time when we play Rockville. It's been 12 years, so we're looking forward to coming back."
Vic Fuentes of PIERCE THE VEIL said, "We can't wait to perform for the fans at Welcome To Rockville next year. This festival always brings the high energy, and we're proud to be a part of it. We'll be there — both as artists and fans of the many incredible bands that are performing. See you all there."
The full music lineup for Welcome To Rockville 2025 is as follows:
LINKIN PARK
GREEN DAY
KORN
SHINEDOWN
BAD OMENS
INCUBUS
ROB ZOMBIE
ALICE IN CHAINS
GOOD CHARLOTTE
PIERCE THE VEIL
SUBLIME
MARILYN MANSON
KNOCKED LOOSE
THREE DAYS GRACE
HALESTORM
MUDVAYNE
I PREVAIL
3 DOORS DOWN
JIMMY EAT WORLD
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
BEARTOOTH
MASTODON
BUSH
CHEVELLE
TAKING BACK SUNDAY
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN
TRIVIUM
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE
CHIODOS
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE
BODY COUNT
NEW FOUND GLORY
POWER TRIP
DAUGHTRY
THEORY OF A DEADMAN
BLUE OCTOBER
INSANE CLOWN POSSE
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS
DAYSEEKER
UNDEROATH
ASKING ALEXANDRIA
CHIMAIRA
ARCH ENEMY
JINJER
SEVENDUST
TESTAMENT
CANDLEBOX
EVERCLEAR
WE CAME AS ROMANS
KUBLAI KHAN TX
P.O.D.
CROSSFADE
HOOBASTANK
BOWLING FOR SOUP
EXODUS
GWAR
QUICKSAND
DEAFHEAVEN
AUGUST BURNS RED
AS I LAY DYING
FIT FOR A KING
BILMURI
FILTER
LIT
HEALTH
FROM ASHES TO NEW
DOROTHY
OF MICE & MEN
BLESSTHEFALL
SAOSIN
SILVERSTEIN
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
OBITUARY
ALL SHALL PERISH
ALL THAT REMAINS
WHITECHAPEL
CONVERGE
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE
SET IT OFF
EVANS BLUE
FINGER ELEVEN
SUNAMI
ERRA
INVENT ANIMATE
MUNICIPAL WASTE
ATTILA
AFTER THE BURIAL
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER
HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS
THE PLOT IN YOU
RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS
REAL FRIENDS
DEXTER & THE MOONROCKS
SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
INCENDIARY
THE ACACIA STRAIN
NAILS
EMMURE
GATECREEPER
ESCAPE THE FATE
SLEEP THEORY
SNOT
BRAND OF SACRIFICE
PAIN OF TRUTH
SAVING ABEL
ALESANA
HAVOK
BOUNDARIES
SHADOW OF INTENT
SANGUISUGABOGG
SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS
SILENT PLANET
THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT
UPON A BURNING BODY
THE UNION UNDERGROUND
IT DIES TODAY
FROZEN SOUL
ONE STEP CLOSER
DRY KILL LOGIC
ATTACK ATTACK!
BUTCHER BABIES
ANGELMAKER
CASKETS
LEFT TO SUFFER
A SKYLIT DRIVE
I SET MY FRIENDS ON FIRE
BLEED FROM WITHIN
SMILE EMPTY SOUL
ROYALE LYNN
NERV
WIND WALKERS
UNTIL I WAKE
FULL OF HELL
HARM'S WAY
ALLT
200 STAB WOUNDS
PEELINGFLESH
OF VIRTUE
NEVERTEL
THE PRETTY WILD
CANDY
LILIAC
RETURN TO DUST
MUGSHOT
CHAINED SAINT
GATES TO HELL
DEAD HEAT
BODYBOX
BIG ASS TRUCK
"We can't wait to turn the World Center of Racing back into the World Center of ROCK once again as we will be welcoming back one of the largest rock music festivals in the world, Welcome To Rockville!" said Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher. "Rockville always delivers a high level of electric energy in the fan friendly festival atmosphere. Rockville will yet again continue its tradition of hosting top-tier bands in rock, metal, and alternative genres. All will take place inside the iconic Daytona International Speedway, which packed the house during the 2024 Rolex 24 in January, a sold-out Daytona 500, an action-packed Bike Week with Daytona Supercross and the Daytona 200, finishing with the penultimate Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August."
Welcome To Rockville single-day general admission, VIP and Daytona Owners Club passes are now on sale. In addition, four-day Weekend GA, VIP and DOC passes are still available for purchase.
Welcome To Rockville passes can be secured via layaway starting at $1 down (or 10% of the total purchase),with almost five months to pay them off in full. Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.
Fans can book an official Welcome To Rockville hotel package via Jampack for as low as 10% down, offering access to nearby hotels, shuttle service and other exclusives. Limited RV and Car + Tent camping passes are on sale now as an add-on to festival pass purchases and include early arrival for the Wednesday night Welcome To Rockville official pre-party at the festival site. Camping amenities include indoor restrooms and showers, in and out privileges, and a general store for supplies.
Welcome To Rockville transforms the World Center Of Racing into the World Center Of Rock and is recognized worldwide as North America's largest rock festival. 2024 was the biggest Rockville to date, with 150 bands on 5 stages. CBS12 in West Palm Beach, Florida proclaimed Welcome To Rockville "one of the largest and most iconic rock festivals in the world." In 2024, fans traveled to Rockville from all 50 U.S. states and 57 countries, including such diverse and distant places as Australia, Angola, Brazil, Côte d'Ivoire, France, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, New Zealand and South Africa. The Welcome To Rockville audience continues to grow while retaining a loyal base of fans. In 2024, 50% of attendees were at Rockville for the first time.
For more information on Welcome To Rockville, visit welcometorockville.com.
