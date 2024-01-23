SHINEDOWN Lands Another Record-Setting No. 1 At Active Rock with 'A Symptom Of Being Human'

Multi-platinum band SHINEDOWN has topped the charts once again with their current single "A Symptom Of Being Human" officially landing at No. 1 at Active Rock. This marks SHINEDOWN's record-breaking 21st No. 1 song on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and extends their record for the most No. 1s in the history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with 19 total. The crossover hit is also moving up the Alternative charts, currently sitting at No. 12, and now impacting at Top 40 radio nationwide, all following its Top 15 run at Hot AC in 2023.

To commemorate their status as the greatest rock band in history, Mediabase presented SHINEDOWN with an award for the most No. 1s, Top 5s and Top 10s in Mediabase Active Rock chart history. The band has also earned multiple nominations at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards with nods for "Rock Artist Of The Year" and "Rock Song Of The Year" for their previous No. 1 "Dead Don't Die". SHINEDOWN's official photographer Sanjay Parikh is also up for "Favorite Tour Photographer", a fan-voted award, for the band's massively successful "Revolutions Live" tour.

"We are beyond grateful, and truly astonished and humbled, to be given this incredible record-breaking title," shares SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith. "Thank you everyone at Mediabase, Active Rock Radio, and all of the program directors across America.

"I have said it before and I will say it again, in SHINEDOWN we only have one boss…it just happens to be everyone in the audience. We love you Shinedown Nation!!! Long live terrestrial radio."

SHINEDOWN has always believed that music is universal and doesn't have to be put in a genre box, as evidenced by "A Symptom Of Being Human" resonating with all listeners with its uplifting and important message about how we are all a work in progress. The band's exploration of the resilience of the human spirit, experiences with mental health, and the importance of empathy shine through in the track reminding us that we are more similar than we are different. Collectively, "A Symptom Of Being Human", the fourth No. 1 single from the band's acclaimed seventh studio album "Planet Zero" (Atlantic Records),has amassed over 40 million streams across all versions of the song including a pop remix, acoustic version, and piano version.

In other exciting news, WME has announced signing SHINEDOWN for worldwide representation. In addition to working with long-standing agent Ron Opaleski in the United States and Canada, the WME global partnership now includes Lucy Dickins and her international team. Along with their outstanding chart success, SHINEDOWN is also a top touring act, selling out countless amphitheaters and arenas and headlining every major rock festival across North America with their electrifying and acclaimed live show.

SHINEDOWN recently took the Internet by storm with a viral moment featuring elder super fan/grandma Lauri Norris rocking out front row at one of their shows on 2023's "Revolutions Live" tour. The official video, posted by Sanjay, has amassed over 15 million views on TikTok and Instagram Reels combined with additional tens of millions of views across both platforms by fans and other accounts who are sharing it with inspiring, positive reaction videos and comments. The overwhelming response sent SHINEDOWN's 2008 platinum single "Sound Of Madness" back to the top of the iTunes Rock chart and top 10 on the iTunes all songs chart.

Photo above: SHINEDOWN (left to right: Brent Smith, Barry Kerch, Eric Bass, Zach Myers) with iHeartRadio's Alissa Pollack, EVP global music marketing and strategy

Photo credit: Sanjay Parikh