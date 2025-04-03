SHINEDOWN Releases Music Video For 'Dance, Kid, Dance'

SHINEDOWN has released a music video for the band's No. 1 song "Dance, Kid, Dance". The clip, which was filmed in Brooklyn, New York, brings the viewer into a dark underground world of pure rock fervor and dance. The video opens up with concertgoers trying to break into a vending machine to take "the pills (that) will make you dance" and building into a nonstop crescendo of a mixture of rock and pure adrenaline. Not to mention, the video features the members of SHINEDOWN doing exactly what they do best — bringing the high energy with a killer live performance.

On the new music video and its creative vision, SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith said: "For the video, we really wanted to focus on the dancers. Every one of them brought so much energy to the set, and it was amazing to watch and be a part of. The song doesn’t let up, so it was super important that our performance as a band matched the intensity of the choreography. When it came to the location, everyone agreed that NYC was the place. The backdrop of the city, and the authenticity of the dance culture was extremely important. One of the coolest things about the video for us as a band, is that every time you watch it you see something new, and exciting. We had an absolute blast making it and we hope the fans love it as much as we do."

The video was directed by Lewis Cater, choreographed by Julissa Bond, and edited by Samuel Halleen.

Up next SHINEDOWN will kick off the "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour on April 25 in Des Moines, Iowa. The 36-date run is one of the largest run of shows (and venues) the band has ever put on. It will be the first time the band has ever headlined some of the country's most legendary venues, including Madison Square Garden (July 20),Boston's TD Garden (July 19),Los Angeles's Kia Forum (August 3),New Orleans's Smoothie King (May 6) and more. Joining them on the tour are BEARTOOTH and BUSH (on select dates) and Morgan Wade for all shows.

Smith recently sat down with BEARTOOTH's own Caleb Shomo and talked about how excited they were to be going on tour in an "Off The Record" video series. Filmed at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, the two talked about the origins of each band, how the bands got to know about one another, growing into being an artist, and about what fans can expect on the new "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour. Not to mention they touch on some of rock's favorites, including SLIPKNOT, GWAR, PAPA ROACH, PARKWAY DRIVE, IRON MAIDEN and more.

This year has also come with some historic wins for SHINEDOWN as they recently took home two trophies at the iHeartRadio Music Awards where they won "Rock Artist Of The Year" and "Rock Song Of The Year" for "A Symptom Of Being Human".

"A Symptom Of Being Human" has hit nearly 125 million global streams and charted at five radio formats, including a No. 1 at Active, Top 10 at Alternative, Top 10 at AC, Top 15 at Hot AC and a Top 20 at Top 40. To date SHINEDOWN is the very first artist to get a song Top 10 at Active, Alternative and Hot AC Radio on Mediabase with one song. The song, off of their "Planet Zero" album, resonated with fans across the globe for the unifying message of its lyrics: that it is our human connections that matter the most.

The band has already had a packed 2025 as their latest single "Dance, Kid, Dance" has made history, reaching Np. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart, which marks their 22nd song to reach No. 1 on the chart, and on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. SHINEDOWN has become the only band in the chart's history to reach 20 No. 1s on the chart. Not to mention when the song entered the Top 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, SHINEDOWN tied with the FOO FIGHTERS for the artists with the most songs to hit the top 10 in the chart's history, with 32 songs each. On Mediabase, SHINEDOWN holds the record for the most No. 1s, No. 5s and No. 10s on the Active Rock chart, with a total of 24 No. 1s on the Mediabase chart.

However, SHINEDOWN aren’t just a rock band. They are SHINEDOWN — a band for everyone — and just like they did with "A Symptom Of Being Human", they have already crossed over with their second 2025 single "Three Six Five". The track not only is already Top 15 at Alternative Radio and Hot AC but it continues to climb.

Smith and Eric Bass co-wrote "Three Six Five" and "Dance, Kid, Dance" was co-written by Brent Smith, Eric Bass and Dave Bassett. The songs were produced by Eric Bass at his own Big Animal Studio in Charleston, South Carolina.