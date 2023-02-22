SHINEDOWN Shares Music Video For New Single 'A Symptom Of Being Human'

Multi-platinum, chart-topping band SHINEDOWN has released the music video for its new Hot AC single "A Symptom Of Being Human", a standout track from its critically acclaimed album "Planet Zero". Unfolding with gentle acoustic guitar, soaring strings, delicate piano, and a powerful vocal delivery from frontman Brent Smith, "A Symptom Of Being Human" celebrates the beauty of our individual differences and embraces the ups and downs of life, while showcasing SHINEDOWN's gift for making us feel connected through our common humanity. The cinematic video, directed by Lewis Cater, can be seen below.

Smith says: "'A Symptom Of Being Human' is a deep breath in the face of an ever-changing world. Everyone's story is different. As human beings, we are all unique, and that's what makes us individuals. We will all experience highs, and lows in our lifetime. We will all be put to the test, and the challenges of everyday life. So embrace it, don't run away from it. Live every moment to the fullest, and don't worry… It's all just a symptom of being human."

SHINEDOWN's 24-date "The Revolutions Live" U.S. tour will kick off April 3 with support from fellow chart-toppers THREE DAYS GRACE and FROM ASHES TO NEW. SHINEDOWN will also play the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia this September.

The "Planet Zero" album also features pop-rock anthem and No. 1 rock hit "Daylight", which People called one of "the most powerful of pop-rock songs created to remind us that we are truly all in this together." The band's video for "Daylight", set to the Amazon Original version of the song, is a love letter to their fans and shows the impact that the song's message — that you are never alone — had during SHINEDOWN's sold-out "Planet Zero" world tour.

SHINEDOWN also recently released a music video for current fast-rising rock single "Dead Don't Die", a rousing declaration of survival and an anthem about the resilience of the human spirit after trying times.

"Planet Zero" boldly confronts the societal forces that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy and open conversation - ultimately serving as a reminder that it is our human connections that matter the most. The album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and the official U.K. albums chart, and at No. 1 on six other Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums. SHINEDOWN is nominated for two iHeartRadio Music Awards for "Rock Artist Of The Year" and "Rock Song Of The Year" for "Planet Zero".

Photo credit: Sanjay Parikh