SHINEDOWN To Perform At Inaugural Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala

SHINEDOWN's Brent Smith and Zach Myers, Andra Day, Ravyn Lenae and THE WAR AND TREATY will perform at the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum's inaugural Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala, with more performers to be announced at a later date. The Gala will take place on May 21, 2024, at the Novo Theater in Downtown Los Angeles and will be hosted by veteran CBS broadcast journalist Anthony Mason. The annual Gala will also honor a label, with the first being Atlantic Records. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. PT.

This special event, which celebrates some of music's most iconic recordings being inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, will be produced by longtime executive producer of the Grammy Awards, Ken Ehrlich, along with Chantel Sausedo and Ron Basile, with musical direction by globally renowned producer and keyboardist Greg Phillinganes.

The Grammy Hall Of Fame was established by the Recording Academy's National Trustees in 1973 to honor recordings of lasting qualitative or historical significance that are at least 25 years old.

This year, the Hall will bring forth 10 new inducted recordings — four albums and six singles — including GUNS N' ROSES' "Appetite For Destruction".

The Grammy Hall Of Fame was established by the Recording Academy's National Trustees in 1973. The inducted recordings are selected annually by a special member committee of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts with final ratification by the Recording Academy's National Board Of Trustees. With ten new titles, the Hall currently totals 1,152 inducted recordings in the Grammy Hall Of Fame. Recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.