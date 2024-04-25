THE WARNING Shares Cinematic Music Video For 'Qué Más Quieres'

THE WARNING, the rock sister trio from Monterrey, Mexico, has shared the music video for its latest single "Qué Más Quieres". The video notably made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

The "Qué Más Quieres" music video bulldozes the way for their anxiously awaited new full-length album, "Keep Me Fed", due on June 28 via Lava/Republic.

The energy of the Spanish-language "Qué Más Quieres" matches the dynamics of the song itself. On-screen, an intriguing narrative unfolds with nonstop action, mirroring the upbeat sonic ebb-and-flow. Thrust into a world of intrigue, the girls rock the stage in full Mariachi-style attire, throw down in a high-stakes poker game, and survive all kinds of unpredictable chaos. Exuding spy movie vibes, it stands out as their most explosive visual to date.

The band recently dropped the fan and critical favorite "Automatic Sun". Produced by Anton Delost and Dan Lancaster, the track earned widespread acclaim. Ones To Watch raved, "The harmonic complexity screams through their guitar riffs, and their pitch-perfect vocals weave together to give the grunge anthem a hell of a punch." Classic Rock hailed it among "The best new rock songs you need to hear right now" and professed, "The Mexican sister trio are going from strength to strength, as evidenced by this tight, groovy fuzz-fest — all punchy, deep-set shades of ROYAL BLOOD and MUSE, framed in smouldering shadows." Plus, 1883 magazine attested, "it's full of heavy riffs, fierce vocals, and enthralling melodies."

To announce "Keep Me Fed", THE WARNING shared not one, but two singles — "Hell You Call A Dream" and the Spanish-language "Qué Más Quieres". Beyond generating over one million total streams worldwide, the songs landed plugs from Rolling Stone Mexico, Rock Sound and more.

In talking about the story behind the decision to name the album "Keep Me Fed", "throughout the whole process, the work was consuming us," says Pau. "By impacting everything we did, the album kept us fed both creatively and personally. We're inviting other people to participate and consume it too."

"Keep Me Fed" also features "More", which the band performed at the 2023 MTV VMAs, and the recently released fan favorite "S!ck" continues to climb the Top 15 at Active Rock. Revolver raved, "Like the Mexican sister-trio's previous output, it's undeniably infectious," and Classic Rock hailed it as a "shot-in-the-arm of propulsive, fire-spitting hard rock." Rolling Stone pegged it as one of "All The Songs You Need To Know This Week."

Thus far in 2024, THE WARNING performed at ShipRocked in the Caribbean, Mexico's prestigious Pa'l Norte and Vive Latino festivals, and sold out their April 2024 European headline tour. Upcoming, the band announced their first ever tour dates in Japan that includes a show with Band-Maid, announced a fall Canadian arena tour supporting EVANESCENCE and HALESTORM, and will return overseas to Europe for summer festivals. Looking ahead to 2025, the band sold out the 10,000-capacity Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City in less than 48 hours.