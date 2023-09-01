SHINEDOWN To Perform On 'Live With Kelly And Mark'

SHINEDOWN will perform its mainstream radio hit "A Symptom Of Being Human" on "Live With Kelly And Mark" on Labor Day, this Monday, September 4 as the show heads into its season premiere week. Check your local listings for air time or visit livewithkellyandmark.com.

SHINEDOWN is also kicking off the fall leg of "The Revolutions Live" tour with support from PAPA ROACH and SPIRITBOX this Sunday, September 3 in St. Louis as they continue to tour behind their hit album "Planet Zero". The 25-date outing, co-produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, spreads across the U.S. before wrapping October 20 in Denver. In addition, SHINEDOWN is bringing their epic live show to select festivals this fall for headlining sets.

Ahead of the tour's launch, SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith, PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix and SPIRITBOX members Courtney LaPlante (vocals) and Mike Stringer (guitar) gathered for an in-depth roundtable conversation, where they spoke candidly about their personal connections and how they teamed up for the tour, their musical journeys, creating setlists, healthy band competition, being a woman in music, and so much more.

While SHINEDOWN is the most successful rock radio band of all time, holding the record for the most mainstream rock No. 1s in Billboard history, they also believe that music is universal and doesn't have to be put in a genre box. With a message about how we are all a work in progress, "A Symptom Of Being Human" continues to resonate with listeners and climb at Hot AC radio, where it is nearing Top 15. SHINEDOWN's exploration of the resilience of the human spirit, experiences with mental health, and the importance of empathy shine through in the track reminding us that we are more similar than we are different.

In a recent interview with Heather Brown of the 105.9 KZZK radio station, Smith spoke about SHINEDOWN's plans for a possible follow-up to last year's "Planet Zero" album. He said: "There's always songs that we didn't use on an album, but the way our mentality is on that sometimes is if it didn't make it on a record, there's a reason for it. So we'll go back and listen to it and see if there's anything in there that might spark something or what have you. However, on 'Planet', we had so many songs that were written, and everything we did… We don't demo anything anymore. We write it and then [we record it]. So for us, I just recently was in South Carolina with Eric [Bass, SHINEDOWN bassist and producer], and we were reviewing some of those things that didn't make it on 'Planet Zero', 'cause 'Planet Zero' is very specific, and I was actually shocked that a lot of it was really strong. I had forgotten some of it. But there was some stuff in there where I was, like, 'I wouldn't change anything on that, and that's way better than I remember' — things like that. But me and Eric have been working on some new material and what have you. I can tell you that you'll probably see something new for us not this year, but definitely next year."

The "Planet Zero" album also features pop-rock anthem and No. 1 rock hit "Daylight", which People called one of "the most powerful of pop-rock songs created to remind us that we are truly all in this together." The band's video for "Daylight", set to the Amazon Original version of the song, is a love letter to their fans and shows the impact that the song's message — that you are never alone — had during SHINEDOWN's sold-out "Planet Zero" world tour.

SHINEDOWN also released a music video for rock single "Dead Don't Die", a rousing declaration of survival and an anthem about the resilience of the human spirit after trying times.

"Planet Zero" boldly confronts the societal forces that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy and open conversation — ultimately serving as a reminder that it is our human connections that matter the most. The album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and the official U.K. albums chart, and at No. 1 on six other Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums.

Photo credit: Sanjay Parikh