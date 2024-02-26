SHINEDOWN's BRENT SMITH: 'We've Been Working On New Material For A While'

In a new interview with James Steele of the FM 101.9 radio station, SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith was asked about the band's plans for the rest of 2024. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Man, [SHINEDOWN's latest single] 'A Symptom Of Being Human' is taking a very interesting trajectory. We are definitely not off cycle with this song. It's moving into other formats, which is pretty amazing. But we're already in the studio. We've been working on new material for a while.

"We're starting the architecture on what's gonna be the international plan for 2025 and 2026 with the band, which is quite massive," he continued. "We've got a handful of shows that we're gonna be doing this year. Some are already announced, some are gonna be later on, within the next couple of months. And there's gonna be a lot of stuff that [will be revealed] over time this year.

"We're trying to balance what's going on at the moment, but we're always working and we're always being — it's always what's next, what do we have to say, what do we wanna accomplish. So we're never really off cycle."

Asked if he will have a vacation sometime soon, Brent replied: "I'm no good with vacations. I had a little bit of a vacation during the holidays last year. So I got a little bit of downtime, but there's a lot going on right now. You kind of have to — when things are moving, you have to stay at the forefront of that. And sometimes, man, you're holding on. And it's more about I'm super stoked about the last two decades and where the band has arrived at the moment. But the key to success is to never arrive — there's always another mountain, there's always another gear, there's always another level to go. So here's to the next 20 [years] and beyond."

"A Symptom Of Being Human" recently landed at No. 1 at Active Rock. This marked SHINEDOWN's record-breaking 21st No. 1 song on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and extended the band's record for the most No. 1s in the history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with 19 total. The crossover hit is also moving up the Alternative charts and now impacting at Top 40 radio nationwide, all following its Top 15 run at Hot AC in 2023.

SHINEDOWN has always believed that music is universal and doesn't have to be put in a genre box, as evidenced by "A Symptom Of Being Human" resonating with all listeners with its uplifting and important message about how we are all a work in progress. The band's exploration of the resilience of the human spirit, experiences with mental health, and the importance of empathy shine through in the track reminding us that we are more similar than we are different. Collectively, "A Symptom Of Being Human", the fourth No. 1 single from the band's acclaimed seventh studio album "Planet Zero" (Atlantic Records),has amassed over 40 million streams across all versions of the song including a pop remix, acoustic version, and piano version.

The "Planet Zero" album also featured the pop-rock anthem and No. 1 rock hit "Daylight", which People called one of "the most powerful of pop-rock songs created to remind us that we are truly all in this together." The band's video for "Daylight", set to the Amazon Original version of the song, is a love letter to their fans and shows the impact that the song's message — that you are never alone — had during SHINEDOWN's sold-out "Planet Zero" world tour.

SHINEDOWN also released a music video for rock single "Dead Don't Die", a rousing declaration of survival and an anthem about the resilience of the human spirit after trying times.

"Planet Zero" boldly confronts the societal forces that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy and open conversation — ultimately serving as a reminder that it is our human connections that matter the most. The album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and the official U.K. albums chart, and at No. 1 on six other Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums.