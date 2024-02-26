See Teaser For AVENGED SEVENFOLD's Immersive Interactive Concert

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's immersive interactive concert, created in collaboration with AmazeVR, the company behind what was billed as the world's first VR concert tour with artist Megan Thee Stallion in 2022, will be released on Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest on February 28.

The band said: "Honored to be one of the first rock artists to participate in this innovative technology."

A teaser for AVENGED SEVENFOLD's AmazeVR concert is available below.

AmazeVR's AVENGED SEVENFOLD show will allow viewers to don ski goggle-like VR headsets and revisit the band's performance, which was filmed in September 2023 in a Culver City, California warehouse, from the comfort of their couch.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD frontman M. Shadows told Los Angeles Times that he sees VR music experiences as what Times writer Brian Contreras described as "one more way to reach fans, including those who might not otherwise attend a live concert, while also letting the band experiment with stagecraft and art direction that they couldn't pull off in real life."

M. Shadows said: "When you go play a show, there's something about that that can never be replaced. So it's about fully stepping into what the tech does well, and then fully stepping into what the live show does well."

On February 2, AmazeVR debuted its AmazeVR Concerts app for Apple Vision Pro, marking it as one of the first immersive and interactive spatial musical experiences available on the platform. Launching with select concerts from AmazeVR's roster, the app will allow Apple Vision Pro users to experience existing performances from Zara Larsson, T-Pain and UPSAHL — and also be among the first to witness AmazeVR's debut rock collaboration with AVENGED SEVENFOLD.

The launch of the AmazeVR Concerts app on Apple Vision Pro follows a highly successful breakthrough year, with the company receiving numerous awards. Partnering with key players in the music industry, including Roc Nation, Sony Music and Warner, AmazeVR solidified itself as a leader in the future of entertainment by debuting immersive concert and theater experiences with some of the biggest names across multiple genres, including Megan Thee Stallion and Aespa.

Breaking beyond the traditional virtual concert sphere, AmazeVR produces the most advanced immersive concerts that places fans in the front seat for one-on-one performances with their favorite artists. Launching as one of the first immersive musical experience apps on the visionOS app store, AmazeVR concerts combine mesmerizing, custom-designed visuals with spatial sounds to provide breathtakingly unique experiences.

"As a startup that prides itself on technological innovation and perfecting the best user experiences, we've been waiting for Apple's entry into the immersive entertainment space for a long time," said Steve Lee, CEO of AmazeVR. "To have our product be selected as a Day 1 app marks just the beginning of what's to come, and I can't wait to see how Apple will propel the immersive entertainment industry forward."

AmazeVR is a VR concert platform company that brings fans closer to artists than ever before.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Seoul, AmazeVR creates experiences with renowned, bold artists, featuring crystal clarity and unprecedented proximity through live-action 3D footage combined with environments using proprietary AI modules and Unreal Engine-based VFX pipeline.

AmazeVR creates VR concerts in fantastical new worlds that are widely accessible to fans, distributing through movie theaters and at-home VR.