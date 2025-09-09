SHINEDOWN's Latest Single 'Killing Fields' Hits No. 1 On Active Rock Chart

SHINEDOWN has once again made history as the band's latest single, "Killing Fields", reaches No. 1 on the Active Rock Mediabase chart. This is a massive moment for the band as it solidifies their 23rd single at the format. This marks the third No. 1 for the band this year with their No. 1 at Alternative for "Three, Six, Five" and two No. 1s at Active Rock with "Dance, Kid, Dance" and now "Killing Fields". In addition, it further solidifies their record of holding the most No. 1s, Top 5s and Top 10s in history on the Mediabase Active Rock chart.

Fresh off SHINEDOWN's massive "Dance, Kid, Dance" arena tour, where they sold out Madison Square Garden and performed at some of the country's most iconic venues, including KIA Forum in Los Angeles, the band's song "Three Six Five" also hit Top 20 at Top 40 radio. SHINEDOWN is the only rock band currently on the Top 40 chart as "Three Six Five" continues to reach new audiences with its message of love and loss. The song has been charting at five radio formats after hitting No. 1 at Alternative, Top 10 at Hot AC & AC, No. 16 at Active Rock, all in addition to reaching Top 20 at Top 40 radio. Sitting alongside some of the world's biggest pop artists, it's a massive feat to not only hit new audiences with their music but to continue to innovate their sound and reach.

Recently the band posted a video of SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith introducing the song on tour where he asked the audience "Do me a favor, if you lost someone in your life that's no longer on this planet anymore and you think about them every single day and say to yourself 'I wish had one more day (with them),if I had one more minute,' and they're no longer on this planet I want you to raise your hand." In an emotional moment, the band then turned on the house lights in the room, and you could see half of the arena had their hands up. The video and the moment resonated with so many people online, as the comments section of the video has over 30,000 comments and was filled with stories about loved ones they have lost. The video has nearly a million views and has had a similar reaction to the animated music video for the song, where the comment section was also filled with stories of grief and resilience.

This is just the beginning of the epic year that SHINEDOWN has had, as recently Smith took over emcee duties for Ryan Seacrest for "American Top 40", where he introduced some of the biggest hits in the country, including his own.

This year has also come with some historic wins for the band as they recently took home two trophies at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where they won "Rock Artist Of The Year" and "Rock Song Of The Year" for "A Symptom Of Being Human". The awards were in celebration of the banner year they've had as "A Symptom Of Being Human" has hit nearly 125 million global streams and charted at five radio formats, including a No. 1 at Active, Top 10 at Alternative, Top 10 at AC, Top 15 at Hot AC, and a Top 20 at Top 40. The song, off their "Planet Zero" album, resonated with fans across the globe for the unifying message of its lyrics: that it is our human connections that matter the most.

Smith and SHINEDOWN bassist/producer Eric Bass co-wrote "Killing Fields" and "Three Six Five", while "Dance, Kid, Dance" was co-written by Smith, Bass and Dave Bassett. The songs were produced by Bass at his own Big Animal Studio in Charleston, South Carolina.

SHINEDOWN just finished up the "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour, where they teamed up with Musicians On Call and donated $1 for every ticket sold for the tour. As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, Musicians On Call (MOC) has delivered the healing power of music to patients, families, and caregivers in healthcare environments for 25 years. More than one million people across all 50 states have experienced the joys of live music in the hospital setting through MOC's bedside, virtual, and streaming programs. MOC volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need, and healthcare workers caring for patients. The collaboration is just one of the many charities SHINEDOWN support as they frequently give back to organizations in need.

SHINEDOWN has cemented its status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music, embodying the kind of creative dynamism that transcends boundaries with over 8.3 billion global streams, a record-breaking 24 No. 1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification for all of their albums, 10 million albums sold worldwide, and major media acclaim. They are known for their timely and honest messages behind their chart-topping songs that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but our culture at large.

SHINEDOWN is Brent Smith (vocals), Zach Myers (guitar),Eric Bass (bass, production) and Barry Kerch (drums).

Photo credit: Ebru Yildiz