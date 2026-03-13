THE PRETTY RECKLESS Announces Fifth Studio Album 'Dear God', Shares New Single 'When I Wake Up'

Platinum-selling rock band THE PRETTY RECKLESS has begun an explosive new era with the announcement of its forthcoming fifth studio album, "Dear God", as well as a 2026 headlining world tour. Arriving alongside the announcement is their new single "When I Wake Up", out now via Fearless Records. Listen to it below.

Marking the beginning of a new creative chapter, "Dear God" embraces vulnerability, intensity and artistic freedom, inviting listeners into one of the band's most raw and uncompromising records yet. The band approached the album with a renewed commitment to raw diaristic songwriting. The high-octane new single "When I Wake Up" leans into a punk-driven sound while staying true to what has become the band's signature: explosive guitars and singer Taylor Momsen's unmistakable powerhouse vocal. The album will also include their chart-topping single "For I Am Death", which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart last November, marking their fourth consecutive No. 1 and the second time the band has achieved this impressive feat.

Speaking about the song and new album, Momsen said: "'When I Wake Up' is the story of a dream becoming a nightmare. When a life of excess leads you on a rollercoaster that is doomed to crash but you just can't see it. It's a good time…"

THE PRETTY RECKLESS will bring its electrifying stage performance to fans across the world with their all-new headlining "Dear God" tour. The trek will kick off in North America, making stops in New Orleans, Dallas, and Los Angeles before wrapping in Europe, see full tour routing below. This tour follows their incredible two-year long trek across the globe alongside AC/DC on the "Power Up" tour.

Tickets will first be on sale via the artist presale starting Tuesday, March 17 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will go onsite to the public starting Tuesday, March 17 at 10 a.m. local time. The band has partnered with Sound Rink to offer fans VIP package experiences including the Early Entry VIP Package, which includes a concert ticket, a pre-signed foil poster, early entry to the venue, crowd-free merchandise shopping, exclusive merchandise and a Commemorative VIP Laminate. In addition, each market will offer just two Ultimate VIP Packages, which include all Early Entry VIP Package benefits along with a signed Fender Squier guitar and a signed setlist.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

This upcoming marquee year follows a remarkable 12 months for THE PRETTY RECKLESS, which included an acclaimed performance at the prestigious 2026 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala, where Taylor honored the legendary Mariah Carey alongside the FOO FIGHTERS, as well as a performance at the 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame where Taylor performed with SOUNDGARDEN for their induction. Additionally, the band released their holiday EP "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas", which features the revamped "Where Are You Christmas?" — the lead single hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, reigniting over two decades of global fandom and nostalgia.

"Dear God" track listing:

01. Life Evermore Pt. 2

02. For I Am Death

03. When I Wake Up

04. Love Me

05. Dragonfire

06. Dear God

07. Life Evermore Pt. 3

08. About You

09. Spell On You

10. Rollercoaster Of Life

11. Eye Of The Storm

12. Devil In Disguise (Michelle's Song)

13. Dark Days

14. Life Evermore Pt. 1

"Dear God" tour headline routing:

North America:

Jul. 10 - The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

Jul. 17 - Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

Jul. 21 - The Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO

Jul. 23 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX

Jul. 25 - House of Blues, Dallas, TX

Jul. 31 - The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 2 - The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

Aug. 7 - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

Aug. 11 - The Palace Theatre, Calgary, AB, CA

Aug. 15 - Moore Theatre, Seattle, WA

Aug. 28 - Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, AL

Aug. 29 - House of Blues, New Orleans, LA

Sep. 3 - Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Sep. 9 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN

Sep. 10 - House of Blues, Cleveland, OH

Sep. 22 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Hampton, NH

Sep. 24 - Citizens House of Blues, Boston, MA

Sep. 26 - The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

Europe:

Nov. 9 - La Riviera, Madrid, ES

Nov. 10 - Razzmatazz, Barcelona, ES

Nov. 14 - Fabrique, Milan, IT

Nov. 16 - Forum Karlín, Prague, CZ

Nov. 18 - Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, DE

Nov. 21 - Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, DE

Nov. 23 - AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL

Nov. 24 - Zénith, Paris, FR

Nov. 26 - The Prospect Building, Bristol, UK

Nov. 27 - Civic Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

Nov. 29 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

Dec. 1 - O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

Dec. 3 - Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

THE PRETTY RECKLESS is a record-breaking rock band fronted by the incomparable Taylor Momsen, whose commanding vocals move seamlessly between raw power and haunting vulnerability. Known for their electrifying live performances, the band has toured the world with legends including AC/DC, THE ROLLING STONES and SOUNDGARDEN. Since their debut "Light Me Up", they've earned global acclaim with hits including "Heaven Knows" and made history as the first female-fronted band to score eight No. 1 singles on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart. Their latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll", is a visceral exploration of life, loss, and the enduring spirit of rock. In 2025, they released their holiday EP "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas", led by a reimagined version of Momsen's iconic song "Where Are You Christmas?". Next, the band will release their forthcoming fifth studio album "Dear God" and will support the album with a headlining world tour. Marking the beginning of a new creative chapter, "Dear God" embraces vulnerability, intensity and artistic freedom, inviting listeners into one of the band's most raw and uncompromising records yet. The album's release is preceded by its lead single "For I Am Death", which saw the band repeat their record of earning four consecutive number ones on Billboard's mainstream rock chart.