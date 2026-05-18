SHINEDOWN's 'Safe And Sound' Makes History With 25th No. 1 At Mediabase Active Rock Chart

SHINEDOWN has officially made history once again as the band's latest single, "Safe And Sound", reaches No. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart. This milestone marks the band's 25th No. 1 at the format and extends their record for the most No. 1 songs in Mediabase Active Rock chart history. The achievement further solidifies SHINEDOWN's place as one of the most dominant and consistent forces in music, all in time for their new album, "Ei8ht", to arrive on May 29 via Atlantic Records.

The chart-topping success of "Safe And Sound" arrives during a massive moment for the multi-platinum band, who continue to dominate both onstage and online. In recent weeks, SHINEDOWN delivered a standout performance on the grand finale of "American Idol" alongside finalist Philmon Lee, headlined Sonic Temple festival, SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers sat down for an emotional interview with Allison Hagendorf, Brent chatted with American Songwriter's "Song Diving Podcast" and Zach showcased his sneaker expertise on "The Downbeat Podcast". Not to mention this year they were crowned "Best Rock Artist" at iHeartRadio Music Awards two years in a row and have been featured in Rolling Stone, Parade, Billboard, USA Today and more in anticipation of their new album.

The band's momentum will continue this summer as they just kicked off the "Dance Kid Dance Act II" world tour, spanning 11 countries and more than 50 dates across North America and Europe. Continuing the band's long-standing philanthropic efforts, SHINEDOWN will donate $1 from every ticket sold on tour to City Of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States. The initiative follows the band's previous partnership with Musicians On Call during their last tour, which helped raise more than $300,000 to support the organization's mission of delivering music to patients, families, and caregivers in healthcare environments nationwide.

"Ei8ht" follows an incredible run for the band that has already included the No. 1 rock singles "Dance, Kid, Dance", "Killing Fields" and "Searchlight", alongside crossover success for "Three Six Five", which reached No. 1 at Alternative radio while also climbing the Hot AC and Top 40 charts. From arena stages and major television appearances to viral online moments and chart history, SHINEDOWN continue to prove they are operating at the peak of their career more than two decades in. Produced by bassist and songwriter Eric Bass at the band's own Big Animal Studio in Charleston, South Carolina, the album showcases the band continuing to evolve creatively while maintaining the massive hooks, emotional honesty, and explosive energy that have made them one of the biggest bands in the world.