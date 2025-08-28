SICK OF IT ALL Has 'A Bunch Of Songs' For Next Studio Album: 'We're Planning To Get Together And Start Working On That'

SICK OF IT ALL bassist Craig Setari was interviewed by "Reckless" Rexx Ruger for a new episode of the Pod Scum podcast. Asked what his initial reaction was when SICK OF IT ALL vocalist Lou Koller went public in late June 2024 with the news that doctors discovered a cancerous tumor in his esophagus, Craig said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, first and foremost, Lou's my friend, and we're like four brothers [in SICK OF IT ALL]. So the first concern was for his health. Everything else is secondary. So he was like saying, 'I'm sorry we can't do this tour. I know you guys need to tour and pay your bills.' And we were, like, 'Just get better. Just give this your all.' So, really, what it comes down to is him being healthy. The band is secondary, as much as it's weird for me to say that, 'cause all four of us are so wrapped up in this band and this music for our entire teenage and adult lives. But ultimately he has to do well and get better, which he's doing."

Craig continued: "Lou's a unique individual in that he'll complain about a sandwich he gets from the deli and he'll, like, chew your ear off. You'll be, like, 'All right already. I know you don't like the sandwich.' He'll annoy you about something that's insignificant and be in a grouchy mood, but you tell him, 'Hey, you got this situation, and it could be' — I don't even wanna say the words, but it could be very serious. He's, like, 'Yeah, don't worry. I'll take care of it. I'm gonna handle it.' So when real stuff happens, he steps up. He's tough as nails. He'll complain about little things that don't mean anything. And I guess in retrospect that that's a good way to be."

Asked if the interpersonal relationships between the members of SICK OF IT ALL are complicated by the fact that there are two brothers in the band, Lou and guitarist Pete Koller, Craig said: "Well, they're hardworking guys. They're the kind of guys, if you say to them, 'We have to climb this mountain now. It's life or death,' okay, they'll do it. So they put one foot in front of the other and just go. They were always like that. So even when there's a problem, we don't let it affect the bottom line, the band. So we argue and stuff and we've all had beefs with each other. But the bottom line is the machine keeps trudging forward. That's kind of the attitude… Two plus two is four, at the end of the day. Any kind of drama — like we were talking about earlier, Lou will complain about a sandwich or a parking spot, and he'll make way too big of a deal out of it, and you'll be, like, 'Oh, man, can you just stop already?' But when real stuff happens, he's, like, 'Yeah, okay, we're gonna do this now.' So he makes a ruffle out of little stuff. But when real stuff happens, those guys are tough."

Asked if SICK OF IT ALL has worked on any new music for the follow-up to the band's latest album, "Wake The Sleeping Dragon!", which was released in November 2018 via Century Media, Craig said: "Yeah, we have a bunch of songs. We're planning to get together and start working on that. Lou is right now cancer free. He gets another evaluation in roughly two to three months. He's gonna get six-month evaluations. But he responded very well to the treatment. And the plan is in 2026, somewhere in the warm weather of 2026, to potentially play some shows, if everything goes like it's been going. We're not gonna play as much as we did, obviously. It's gonna be selective. So, if you wanna see us, when you see we're playing, you come out and see us. Because we're not gonna be playing… We used to be like MOTÖRHEAD. We played down the block and here and there. Now we have to be more selective because this man has to conserve his energy after what he's been through. So, SICK OF IT ALL is still gonna be a full-time band, but I don't think we're gonna be playing every little show on Tuesday and Monday night like we used to. We're gonna pick our spots. And people, if you wanna see us play, you come out. We're gonna be a little more selective, like I said. But, yeah, I can't wait to get out there."

Craig continued: "Lou's doing well. He's just on the mend right now. He went through a lot, so it's gonna take him a good year. The doctor said a year, year and a half till you feel right again."

Asked about the possibility of European shows for SICK OF IT ALL in 2026, Craig said: "Well, we have to start easy. We're gonna start — the plan would be tentatively to start with some festivals in America. We're on hold for a few things for next year. And it would be weekend fly-in-type stuff — fly in, play this festival, come home. Fly, play this festival, come home. Maybe play two shows on the weekend, come home. So it would start out like that, and then we'd see how it builds up. I mean, Europe would be, hopefully, after some American festivals. Europe would be some festivals. As far as long tours in a van, not right away, but who knows? We've gotta build it back together, put it back together."

A benefit concert supporting Koller's battle with esophageal cancer was held on November 23, 2024 at Irving Plaza in New York City. The "I'm In The Fight With Lou" event featured performances by VISION OF DISORDER, LIFE OF AGONY and MUNICIPAL WASTE, as well as veteran New York hardcore acts KILLING TIME and CROWN OF THORNZ. Notably, it marked VISION OF DISORDER's first live appearance since 2018. It was also LIFE OF AGONY's first show since the band's singer Keith Caputo — who came out as transgender and assumed the name Mina Caputo in 2011 — announced that he had "cured" his gender dysphoria and was planning to "physically completely detransition" in 2025 before officially changing his name back to Keith Caputo.

After Lou went public in late June 2024 with the news that doctors discovered a cancerous tumor in his esophagus, his brother Pete set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover some of the costs of his cancer treatment and assist with living expenses while the group is off the road and unable to tour. That campaign raised more than $300,000, with fellow artists AFI, RANCID and DROPKICK MURPHYS contributing $5,000 apiece, and bands such as SNAPCASE and HOT WATER MUSIC also making generous donations.

The long-running New York Hardcore band subsequently canceled its previously announced European tour dates.

When Lou first posted about the diagnosis on social media, he said: "[Doctors] found a tumor in my esophagus that goes into my stomach, and I'll have to be getting treatment all summer — and of course, with full support of the band. As soon as they heard it, they were, like, 'Forget the tour. Just get healthy.' … They're all behind me staying home and us staying home."

Koller ended the message by saying: "I'll hopefully beat this thing and see you at the end of the summer … or maybe the winter."

SICK OF IT ALL's European tour was supposed to kick off in the Czech Republic on July 4, 2024.

Press photo courtesy of Century Media Records / The Orchard