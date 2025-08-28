THE PRETTY RECKLESS Is 'Not Finished' Recording Fifth Album

A week ago, THE PRETTY RECKLESS released a new single, "For I Am Death". The song arrived following THE PRETTY RECKLESS's support slot on AC/DC's massive "Power Up" stadium tour across North America and Europe, which saw the Taylor Momsen-fronted outfit play to over three million people in iconic venues such as Los Angeles's Rose Bowl, Chicago's Soldier Field, London's Wembley Stadium, and Paris' Stade de France, among others.

Speaking to Audacy Check In about "For I Am Death", Momsen said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm super excited about it. It has been a long time coming. I think it's our first song in — what has it been? Almost four years, five years, four and a half years, something. Time is flying by. So it feels really incredible to have new music out in the world."

Asked what inspired the lyrics for "For I Am Death", Momsen said: "To be honest, I wanna know what it means to you. And I think that, to me, that's what music is. 'Cause I could sit here and tell you exactly where I was when I wrote it and what I was thinking about and all of those things, but that doesn't actually give you the meaning of the song. That can kind of help explain how I got there. But the meaning of music, it transforms over time. And honestly, what it means to me isn't what it means anymore because it's out in the world. Once it's out in the world, it doesn't belong to me anymore. It belongs to you and to anyone who's listening to it. And I think that that has become my favorite part about doing interviews when we put out new music now, is getting other people's takes on it, because I wanna know how it relates to you."

She added: "Personally, I think anytime I've heard the artist explain a song in detail, of an artist that I love, it destroys it for me. 'Cause now something that was precious and that I had equated to myself and to my life and to the way I see the world and whatever is now wiped out and every time I hear it, I just think about what they said. And so I don't wanna do that with our music. I wanna let it mean whatever it means to you."

As for what fans can expect from THE PRETTY RECKLESS's upcoming fifth album, Taylor said: "Well, I've gotta tell you… We've had a crazy couple past years. So we have been on tour with AC/DC for the past two years. And so we've been in the recording studio in between tours, is basically how we've been working. And we're not finished yet. We're not finished with the tour — I'm in Paris right now — and we're not finished with record, but I couldn't wait any longer. And 'For I Am Death', this is the first thing I want people to hear, and so it is out in the world. So there's a lot of stuff I can't tell you yet, is my point. But what I can tell you is the next 12 months of THE PRETTY RECKLESS world is gonna be insane. So just stay tuned. There's a lot coming. This is just the beginning."

The music video for "For I Am Death", directed by Lewis Cater, was released alongside the single, which sees Taylor transform into a malevolent and haunting figure. Surrounded by sinister forces, she represents the personification of death that she embodied when writing the song.

In January 2024, THE PRETTY RECKLESS shared a photo of Taylor in the studio with Jonathan Wyman, who co-produced THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest album, 2021's "Death By Rock And Roll", apparently confirming that Wyman has re-teamed with the group for the upcoming LP.

In a May 2023 interview with Ronni Hunter of the 99.7 The Blitz radio station, Momsen revealed that she and her THE PRETTY RECKLESS bandmates had commenced work on the follow-up to "Death By Rock And Roll".

"We're in a great headspace," she said. "We're just having fun with it, and wrapping up the tour cycle of 'Death By Rock And Roll'. And then new record — and it's next chapter. We've already kind of started it… We've gotten into a studio; we've stepped foot into a studio. So that's saying something for us."

In November 2022, THE PRETTY RECKLESS released a new collection of music, "Other Worlds", via Fearless Records. The effort saw the group delivering its first proper acoustic recordings, unexpected covers and other reimaginings.

"Death By Rock And Roll" was made available in February 2021 via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

Upon release, "Death By Rock And Roll" topped multiple sales charts — including Billboard's Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and Digital charts. The record also yielded three back-to-back No. 1 singles — "Death By Rock And Roll", "And So It Went" (featuring Tom Morello of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) and "Only Love Can Save Me Now" (featuring Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of SOUNDGARDEN). The band has tallied seven No. 1 singles at the rock format throughout its career.

"Death By Rock And Roll" was THE PRETTY RECKLESS's first album to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS formed in 2009 and consists of Momsen, guitarist Ben Phillips, bassist Mark Damon and drummer Jamie Perkins.

In 2021, Momsen — who rose to fame portraying the character of edgy little sister Jenny Humphrey on The CW's "Gossip Girl" — described "Death By Rock And Roll" in an interview with ABC Audio as a "battle cry for life and for hope."

"I think that that's something that we can all use a little bit more of, especially right now," she said. "We could always use a little more hope, and we could always use a little more rock and roll."

Photo credit: Lewis Cater