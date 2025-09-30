SICK OF IT ALL's LOU KOLLER: 'The Cancer's Come Back And He Brought Some Friends With Him'

Vocalist Lou Koller of New York hardcore legends SICK OF IT ALL, who underwent chemotherapy last year after being diagnosed with an esophageal tumor, says that his cancer has returned, four months after he was declared "cancer free".

Earlier today (Tuesday, September 30),Lou released a short video message via the SICK OF IT ALL social media in which he said: "Hey, everybody. What's up? It's Lou here. I don't know if you could tell it's me, with my new skeletal look that I have going on.

"Here's an update for you. It's not what I wanna make, but, unfortunately, the cancer's come back and he brought some friends with him.

"I was having a really hard time with my recovery. I was having a tough time gaining weight and keeping food down. So I had some scans done, and sure enough, he is back. But we're gonna take it day by day and see what happens.

"I wanna thank you all again for your moral support. The way you all reach out to me still is very — thank you very much. But I'll keep you updated and let you know how it goes. All right? We'll see you soon."

A benefit concert supporting Koller's battle with esophageal cancer was held on November 23, 2024 at Irving Plaza in New York City. The "I'm In The Fight With Lou" event featured performances by VISION OF DISORDER, LIFE OF AGONY and MUNICIPAL WASTE, as well as veteran New York hardcore acts KILLING TIME and CROWN OF THORNZ. Notably, it marked VISION OF DISORDER's first live appearance since 2018. It was also LIFE OF AGONY's first show since the band's singer Keith Caputo — who came out as transgender and assumed the name Mina Caputo in 2011 — announced that he had "cured" his gender dysphoria and was planning to "physically completely detransition" in 2025 before officially changing his name back to Keith Caputo.

After Lou went public in late June 2024 with the news that doctors discovered a cancerous tumor in his esophagus, his brother Pete, who plays guitar in SICK OF IT ALL — set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover some of the costs of his cancer treatment and assist with living expenses while the group is off the road and unable to tour. That campaign has since raised more than $300,000, with fellow artists AFI, RANCID and DROPKICK MURPHYS contributing $5,000 apiece, and bands such as SNAPCASE and HOT WATER MUSIC also making generous donations.

The long-running New York Hardcore band subsequently canceled its previously announced European tour dates.

When Lou first posted about the diagnosis on social media, he said: "[Doctors] found a tumor in my esophagus that goes into my stomach, and I'll have to be getting treatment all summer — and of course, with full support of the band. As soon as they heard it, they were, like, 'Forget the tour. Just get healthy.' … They're all behind me staying home and us staying home."

Koller ended the message by saying: "I'll hopefully beat this thing and see you at the end of the summer … or maybe the winter."

SICK OF IT ALL's European tour was supposed to kick off in the Czech Republic on July 4, 2024.

SICK OF IT ALL's latest album, "Wake The Sleeping Dragon!", was released in November 2018 via Century Media.