SICK OF IT ALL's LOU KOLLER To Start His Last Round Of Chemotherapy This Week

Vocalist Lou Koller of New York hardcore legends SICK OF IT ALL, who has been undergoing chemotherapy after recently being diagnosed with an esophageal tumor, has shared a year-end video message in which he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "What's up, everybody?! Here we are the end of 2024. Wild year for us. Started out great. We got to go back to Japan, Australia, New Zealand. Amazing tour, a lot of fun, met a lot of cool people. Can't wait to go back again. We also did a small European run in the spring time where we ended in England, and the last show was in London. To see all of our friends, and that was another great one. Thank you so much for that. Then, of course, I got my diagnosis when I got home, that I had cancer. But it didn't really ruin the year. It actually was kind of a blessing in the way that it showed us how great a community we're in, how all of you stepped up — fans, bands, friends — went out of your way to make not just me, but the whole band feel welcome and cared for and really showed how our music has touched people. And thank you very much for that."

He continued: "As for me, I'm doing all right. Recovery is a slow process. I had some bumps along the way, but I'm doing good now. And I start my last round of chemo on January 2nd.

"So happy new year to everybody. And I hope 2025 is gonna be a way better year for all of us. And thank you again. And watch out for each other and take care of each other. We'll see you on the road."

A benefit concert supporting Koller's ongoing battle with esophageal cancer was held on November 23 at Irving Plaza in New York City. The "I'm In The Fight With Lou" event featured performances by VISION OF DISORDER, LIFE OF AGONY and MUNICIPAL WASTE, as well as veteran New York hardcore acts KILLING TIME and CROWN OF THORNZ. Notably, it marked VISION OF DISORDER's first live appearance since 2018. It was also LIFE OF AGONY's first show since the band's transgender singer Mina Caputo — once known as Keith Caputo — announced that she had "cured" her gender dysphoria and was planning to "physically completely detransition" in 2025 before changing her name back to Keith Caputo.

After Lou went public in late June with the news that doctors discovered a cancerous tumor in his esophagus, his brother Pete, SICK OF IT ALL guitarist, set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover some of the costs of his cancer treatment and assist with living expenses while the group is off the road and unable to tour. That campaign has since raised more than $300,000, with fellow artists AFI, RANCID and DROPKICK MURPHYS contributing $5,000 apiece, and bands such as SNAPCASE and HOT WATER MUSIC also making generous donations.

The long-running New York Hardcore band subsequently canceled its previously announced European tour dates.

When Lou first posted about the diagnosis on social media, he said: "[Doctors] found a tumor in my esophagus that goes into my stomach, and I'll have to be getting treatment all summer — and of course, with full support of the band. As soon as they heard it, they were, like, 'Forget the tour. Just get healthy.' … They're all behind me staying home and us staying home."

Koller ended the message by saying: "I'll hopefully beat this thing and see you at the end of the summer … or maybe the winter."

SICK OF IT ALL's European tour was supposed to kick off in the Czech Republic on July 4.

SICK OF IT ALL's latest album, "Wake The Sleeping Dragon!", was released in November 2018 via Century Media.