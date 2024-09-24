SILVERSTEIN Announces January/February 2025 North American Tour With THURSDAY; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Acclaimed Canadian rock band SILVERSTEIN invites fans to join them in celebrating their "silver" 25th anniversary in 2025 with the "25 Years Of Noise" tour. Featuring special guests THURSDAY and SPLIT CHAIN — as well as a yet-to-be-announced group who is pioneering the next wave of the rock scene — the month-long North American headline run includes stops in: Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, and more.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, September 25 at 2:00 p.m. EDT and end on Thursday, September 26 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code " BBM25NOISE" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

Vocalist Shane Told shares: "We couldn't be more excited to be celebrating 25 Years of SILVERSTEIN with our fans across North America! This will be our biggest and most elaborate tour yet, so trust me when I say you DO NOT want to miss this one! More will be revealed soon.

"We're also thrilled to finally be touring with our legendary friends in THURSDAY, who we have looked up to for two decades. Newcomers SPLIT CHAIN will be opening and there's also a yet-to-be-announced fourth band who people are going to be really excited about."

Tour dates:

Jan. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Jan. 11 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Jan. 12 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Jan. 14 - Buffalo, NY @ Riverworks

Jan. 15 - Long Island, NY @ Paramount

Jan. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Jan. 18 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Jan. 19 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Jan. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Jan. 22 - St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus

Jan. 24 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Jan. 25 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory

Jan. 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

Jan. 28 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

Jan. 29 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

Jan. 31 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Feb. 01 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Feb. 02 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Feb. 04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Feb. 06 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Feb. 08 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Feb. 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

Feb. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Concord

Feb. 12 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

Feb. 14 - Toronto, ON @ History

Feb. 15 - Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia

SILVERSTEIN recently released their visceral new single "Skin & Bones", out now via UNFD. Fans can look forward to more new music in the coming months as the band commemorates this milestone anniversary.

Ahead of next year's headline tour, catch SILVERSTEIN this fall at Furnace Fest in Princeton, Alabama and When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prior to When We Were Young, the band will also be playing an intimate headline show at American Legion Post 8 on Friday, October 18.

SILVERSTEIN released their latest studio album, "Misery Made Me", in 2022 via UNFD and followed it up with "Misery Made Me Deluxe" in 2023. Inspired by the pandemic, "Misery Made Me" is a depiction of SILVERSTEIN — and the world at large's — collective turmoil, frustration, and anxiety. It's a record that is a product of the moment in time in which it was created yet doesn't feel like it will date itself anytime soon, as many of its topics of loneliness, anxiety and isolation are eternal human struggles.

SILVERSTEIN have continued to build on their already-wide reaching impact. Immersing themselves in new technologies like TikTok, Discord, the metaverse and Twitch (even holding public writing sessions with fans over the latter) during its formation, the band have confirmed their unique ability to adapt and connect in all cycles of their career.

It's both intriguing and inspiring that a band — who could have merely rested on the impressive legacy they've already cemented — would continue to dig deep and find the inspiration to reach people in meaningful new ways. "Misery Made Me" is a campaign hinged on SILVERSTEIN's reflection and gratitude for their roots, their honoring of their earliest fans, and their staunch desire to explore forward-thinking and adventurous ways to connect with new ones.

SILVERSTEIN is:

Shane Told - Vocals

Paul Marc Rousseau - Guitar

Josh Bradford - Guitar

Billy Hamilton - Bass

Paul Koehler - Drums