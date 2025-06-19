SILVERSTEIN Shares Music Video For 'Drain The Blood' Featuring DAYSEEKER's RORY RODRIGUEZ

SILVERSTEIN unleashes one of their most ambitious singles yet with "Drain The Blood", featuring Rory Rodriguez of DAYSEEKER. Out now via UNFD, the track arrives alongside a gripping new video, which can be seen below.

SILVERSTEIN guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau comments: "Each time I start making an album I have a self-imposed rule: I can't abandon my first idea. Whatever I start on day one, I have to finish. Usually the song ends up in the trash, but this time it was 'Drain The Blood', which is my favorite song of the entire project — maybe our entire career.

"The premise of the song is very simple: keep your A.I. out of my art. I wanted every part of the song to feel unexpected and a little out of context. Irrational and human. Like, an A.I. would have never made these choices. The lyrics are irreverent and over-dramatic, but only time will tell if they're completely science fiction."

He continues: "My favorite moment of the song is when Rory enters with 'Can I be honest now? I don't see a way we get beyond this hell.' The line just feels so right with him singing it. It's like he's the voice of reason and even he feels defeated by technology. He almost goes through the five stages of grief and recaps the whole concept in 20 seconds."

SILVERSTEIN frontman Shane Told adds: "'Drain The Blood' is our response to the growing fear that machines are starting to replace what makes music (and other art) human. It's a warning, a cry of resistance, and a reminder that emotion can't be automated. We wanted the video to reflect that, so Rory and I got together in L.A. to shoot it in this strange, creepy studio that felt like something out of 'Severance' or 'Black Mirror'. Then we took it to the L.A. River, channeling the gritty, dystopian energy of 'Terminator 2'. It felt like we were capturing some of the scariest possibilities of the future — the kind where creativity gets stripped of its humanity. Rory brought such a raw energy to the track and the shoot. It made the whole vision come alive."

The result is one of SILVERSTEIN's most visually striking videos to date — equal parts cinematic and unsettling.

"Drain The Blood" marks the second single from SILVERSTEIN's forthcoming album "Pink Moon", the second chapter in their ambitious 16-song double album. Conceived and recorded during a transformative stretch in the high desert of Joshua Tree, the album is set to be released on September 12 via UNFD.

Born from the same sessions as "Antibloom", the songs on "Pink Moon" were sequenced with intention, offering a distinct yet complementary listening experience. Known for their meticulous attention to flow and emotional pacing, the band crafted both halves to stand on their own while also telling a broader, interconnected story — one that ebbs and crashes like the desert winds that shaped it.

"Pink Moon" features the only guest appearances on the project, with stunning contributions from Rodriguez and Cassadee Pope — voices chosen mid-process when the band sensed the need to push certain songs into new sonic territory. The result is a bold and diverse body of work that expands SILVERSTEIN's dynamic range while staying true to their emotional core. By releasing the project in two halves, the band has given every song the room to breathe, resonate, and evolve. The moon has risen. The story continues.

This year, fans around the world are invited to join silverstein in celebrating their silver anniversary with the "25 Years Of Noise" tour. These shows offer a discography-spanning performance and give fans the chance to vote on their favorite songs from each record to help shape the setlist. The band recently wrapped up initial legs in North America and Europe alongside THURSDAY, THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS, ARM'S LENGTH, SPLIT CHAIN, REAL FRIENDS, BROADSIDE and GREYHAVEN, including a recent performance at Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C.

They'll bring the show to Australia this summer with REAL FRIENDS, and perform at the Long Beach date of the Vans Warped Tour. SILVERSTEIN also announced that they'll conclude the "25 Years Of Noise" tour with a final show in Brooklyn on December 20 featuring support from THURSDAY, THE MOVIELIFE, FREE THROW and BLOOM.

Photo credit: Wyatt Clough