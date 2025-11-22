SIMON KIRKE Reflects On BRIAN HOWE Era Of BAD COMPANY: 'We Started Butting Heads'

During a recent appearance on Billy Corgan's podcast "The Magnificent Others", rock legend Simon Kirke — founding drummer of BAD COMPANY and FREE — reflected on the period when BAD COMPANY was fronted by Brian Howe. Howe was the singer of BAD COMPANY between 1986 and 1994 and provided vocals on hit albums including 1988's "Dangerous Age" and 1990's "Holy Water". Asked how he feels about the Howe-fronted version of BAD COMPANY three decades later, he said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's kind of a two- or three-pronged answer because number one, what people maybe don't realize or tend to forget is that I really loved Mick [Ralphs, BAD COMPANY guitarist] and Boz [original BAD COMPANY bassist Raymond Burrell] and I didn't wanna start another band with unknowns. Sure, we had a high platform or a high profile because of the success of BAD COMPANY. But to go out and go with someone else and audition and start again… And I really loved Mick and Boz, and I didn't wanna start again. So when Brian Howe came on the horizon and he auditioned, and he was pretty damn good, it kind of… You have to like someone to live with them, especially on the road. And I was hoping that that piece of the jigsaw, Brian Howe, would fit with the other three. We hoped that. It wasn't there from the get-go, and it didn't; it kind of got worse as the years went by. And I don't wanna speak ill of someone who's passed away, but we started butting heads, and he started doing this monologue in the beginning of 'Bad Company', which is the piano intro. And he would take it for, like, three minutes, and he'd go on this political rant. I go, 'What the…?' And at one point I went, boom, on the bass drum. And it physically, you could see him jerk. He said, 'What was all that?' in the dressing room. [I said], 'Don't you use this band as a political forum.' He was a little red around the neck, shall we say. And it just got worse and worse. It's 'Spinal Tap' — it is. So we politely asked him to leave. He'll say he left, but we did ask him to leave. And it's a shame because I know that his heart was in the right place. And when someone passes away, particularly at a relatively young age, I felt for him and his family."

Kirke went on to say that there were other issues with Howe which made it increasingly difficult for them to continue their working relationship. "[Brian] had this alliance with this producer called Terry Thomas, and they started writing all the songs," the drummer recalled. "And we left [manager] Peter Grant, because the whole ZEPPELIN-Grant thing just dissolved, and we went with this other manager who managed FOREIGNER, called Bud Prager. And FOREIGNER were enjoying this huge success. And Brian and Terry started writing these pretty commercial songs that FOREIGNER could have done or JOURNEY could have done. It was drifting further and further away from the original BAD COMPANY. So, Mick, being one of the prime writers of the original BAD COMPANY, started getting left out in the cold, which only exacerbated this distance between us three and Brian. And then Boz said, 'I'm out.' And he went… So, we languished and then we got in Robert Hart, who was much more like Paul Rodgers — a great soul singer — but by then I was well and truly done. And I check myself into rehab. Mick was having his own troubles, and we just said, 'Enough. That's it. Enough.' And that was middle of '90s. And then Paul Rodgers came back in 1999."

Howe died in May 2020 at the age of 66. Brian passed away at his home in Florida after suffering cardiac arrest. He had a history of heart issues, having previously had a heart attack in 2017.

The English-born singer, who previously worked with Ted Nugent, was openly bitter that his contribution to the band's legacy was not recognized, telling Rock Candy magazine in 2018: "It's as if my time with BAD COMPANY has been airbrushed out of history. Those guys live in a cocoon where it's permanently 1974 and they've purposefully removed anything I ever had to do with them."

Howe was involved in albums that sold over a million copies and yet felt he never received the credit he deserves for his contribution to the seminal band.

"I know how much work I put into making those albums work," he said. "And how little help I received from Mick and Simon. It was a dreadful situation to be in."

Howe left BAD COMPANY after recording four albums, and believed the band "haven't released anything worthwhile since. And certainly nothing that's sold as well as the albums I was involved in. Those records gave BAD COMPANY a new lease of life."

But Howe reserved his harshest words for Paul Rodgers, the man he replaced in BAD COMPANY. "I don't like him as a person," he said. "And if he's such a brilliant artist and if he's really regarded as the only person ever to have sung with BAD COMPANY, then why haven't they recorded anything new in the last 10 years?"

Earlier this month, Howe's family issued a statement expressing their disappointment that the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame chose not to induct Brian with the rest of the BAD COMPANY members at this year's induction ceremony.

"That the Rock Hall chooses to discount the recordings with Brian Howe as lead vocalist and prolific songwriter (between 1986 and 1994) is a distortion of the band's history," the statement read in part. "Brian was for this time the charismatic singer of the band. He was the continuum of their success. An entire generation grew up with 'Dangerous Age', 'Holy Water' and 'Here Comes Trouble' and millions of fans would want these songs to be enshrined into the full BAD COMPANY catalog."