SINNER Releases New Single 'Leave It All Behind' From Upcoming Final Studio Album 'Boom Bang Goodbye'

With "Leave It All Behind", German hard rock veterans SINNER present the next single from their upcoming and final studio album, "Boom Bang Goodbye", set for release on July 31, 2026, via Reigning Phoenix Music. The track begins with the atmosphere of a classic power ballad and gradually builds in intensity before culminating in a soaring, anthemic refrain. Combining 1980s-inspired melodies with a powerful modern sound, the song brings the kind of emotional dynamics that hard rock fans have always cherished.

SINNER leader Mat Sinner comments: "As a child of the '80s, this song fits perfectly into the soundscape I envisioned. '80s vibes and an ultra-fat, modern sound. Groovy, driving — it was a blast to make this song. My friend Ronnie Romero really outdid himself. What an incredible vocal performance — hats off to him!"

The accompanying video perfectly complements "Leave It All Behind". Alongside Ronnie Romero and Mat Sinner, it features Alex Scholpp, Jim Müller, Leonie Jakobi, Sascha Krebs, as well as Thalia Bellazecca and André Hilgers (PRIMAL FEAR). Together, the performance footage captures exactly what "Leave It All Behind" is all about — emotion, energy and the visible joy of making music together.

Lyrically, "Leave It All Behind" looks back on times gone by while dealing with memories, transience and the act of letting go. Lines such as "Do you remember our wild days?" and "I leave it all behind" give the song a reflective touch without losing sight of what lies ahead.

With Ronnie Romero on vocals, "Leave It All Behind" delivers a fierce impact. His passionate performance carries the emotive tension between the calmer moments of the verses and the energetic peaks of the song, adding a fiery quality to the sound.

Once again, the album's core musicians, Ronnie Romero (lead and backing vocals),Mat Sinner (bass and vocals),Alex Scholpp (guitars and lead guitars),Lisa Müller (keyboards) and Moritz Müller (drums),leave their unmistakable mark.

Following "Wait", featuring Michael Bormann on vocals, "Leave It All Behind" is another taste of "Boom Bang Goodbye" — the final chapter of an extraordinary career. After more than four decades, 19 studio albums and countless international tours, Mat Sinner and his longtime companions are preparing one final musical statement.

Since 1982, SINNER has been one of the most consistent forces in the German hard rock and metal scene. Following 19 studio albums, international tours and most recently the successful album "Brotherhood", the band is set to end on a high note.

For this final statement, Mat Sinner has once again gathered an epic lineup of longtime companions and high-profile guests. Alex Scholpp (guitar) and Moritz Müller (drums) provide the album's powerful foundation, joined by Jim Müller of KISSIN' DYNAMITE, Lisa Müller and former SINNER bandmate Mathias Dieth, who performed on the influential early albums "Comin' Out Fighting" and "Dangerous Charm". Another renowned guitarist on board is Magnus Karlsson — closely connected to Mat Sinner through the PRIMAL FEAR camp — who contributes vocals on "Boom Bang Goodbye".

All-star appearances on "Boom Bang Goodbye" continue with vocal performances from Ronnie Romero (RAINBOW),Michael Bormann, Michael Sadler (SAGA),Björn Strid (SOILWORK),Erik Mårtensson (ECLIPSE),Renan Zonta and Sascha Krebs. Each guest brings their own distinctive touch to the track list, making the album an impressive gathering of international hard rock and metal greats.

Mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios in Denmark, the album combines modern heaviness with classic SINNER DNA. Every song bears the unmistakable signature of Mat Sinner as a musician, songwriter and personality who has helped shape the European metal scene for decades.