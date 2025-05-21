SINSAENUM Pays Tribute To Late Drummer JOEY JORDISON On Upcoming Third Album 'In Devastation'

Extreme metal supergroup SINSAENUM has announced its long-awaited return with the release of a crushing new single, "In Devastation", the title track of their forthcoming third studio album, due out later this year via earMUSIC.

The release marks the band's first new material since the tragic passing of legendary drummer Joey Jordison (SLIPKNOT, MURDERDOLLS) in 2021. Both the single and album serve as a cathartic tribute to Jordison and to guitarist and founder Frédéric Leclercq's late father, whose deaths profoundly shaped the emotional and creative direction of the project.

"I was devastated, hence the title of this album," Leclercq explains. "But we knew we had to carry on. This record is our tribute to my father, to Joey, and to anyone who's ever had to find strength in their darkest moments."

"In Devastation" is a 10-track tour de force of blackened death metal infused with SINSAENUM's signature melodic ferocity and experimental edge. Produced and mixed by acclaimed German audio engineer Lasse Lammert, the album explores new sonic territory for the band, blending intricate progressive elements, clean vocals, and even cello — without ever compromising their brutal core.

Joining Leclercq on this latest chapter are returning members Attila Csihar (MAYHEM),Sean Zatorsky (DÅÅTH),Stéphane Buriez (LOUDBLAST) and Heimoth (SETH). Stepping in behind the kit is Andre Joyzi, formerly Jordison's tech and a trusted member of the band's touring family — chosen not only for his skills, but for the emotional connection he brings to continuing Jordison's legacy.

Tracks like "Obsolete And Broken" and "The Last Goodbye" showcase the band's musical and emotional evolution, from raw aggression to haunting reflection. Leclercq describes the latter as "the most personal we've done," while songs like "Shades Of Black" and "Over The Red Wall" push the band into new anthemic and speed-driven territory.

Following the critically acclaimed "Echoes Of The Tortured" (2016) and "Repulsion For Humanity" (2018),"In Devastation" cements SINSAENUM's place at the vanguard of modern metal — a band forged in grief but fueled by defiance.

"In Devastation" track listing (CD + 2LP):

01. In Devastation

02. Cede To Thunder

03. Shades Of Black

04. Obsolete And Broken

05. Last Goodbye

06. Spiritual Lies

07. Destroyer

08. Buried Alive

09. This Wretched World

10. Over The Red Wall

SINSAENUM tour dates:

Oct. 09 - Colmar, FR - Le Grillen

Oct. 10 - Charleville-Mézières, FR - CSC André Dhotel

Oct. 11 - Romans Sur Isere, FR - La Cordo

Oct. 14 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront Studios

Oct. 15 - Carlisle, UK - Brickyard

Oct. 16 - Grimsby, UK - Yardbirds

Oct. 17 - London, UK - Underworld

Oct. 18 - Portsmouth, UK - KOLA

Oct. 19 - Lille, FR - Tyrant Fest

Oct. 20 - La Rochelle, FR - Crossroads

Oct. 22 - Bilbao, ES - Estudios Groove

Oct. 23 - Murcia, ES - Garage Beat Club

Oct. 24 - Madrid, ES - Revi Live

Oct. 25 - Lisbon, PT - RCA club

In August 2021, Leclercq spoke to the Impact metal channel about Jordison's passing. Asked if he knew what caused Joey's death, Leclercq said: "That's not my place to discuss. Of course I know. I'm just saying it's not my position. The family asked for privacy at that time, and I respect that. It's just very sad."

Asked how he would summarize Jordison's legacy, Frédéric, a former member of DRAGONFORCE who now plays bass in KREATOR, said: "To me, he was more than a musician. To me, he was first and foremost a friend. So I lost a friend that was only 46 years old, and it hurts. He was an amazing musician, not only on drums but also he wrote amazing songs. And we were lucky enough to play together. It was great.

"I created SINSAENUM," he continued. "He contacted me. We were looking for a drummer. Everything just fell into place. He came up with the name [a combination of the words 'sin' and 'insane'). The last shows he played were with us; that's the last thing that he played.

"I have a column in a Japanese magazine called Young Guitar, and I was doing yesterday, typing, and I just remembered the last song that he played ever was [SINSAENUM's] 'My Swan Song', and I guess the title is… And that's a song that he really loved. I remember he was just, like, 'Yeah.' He felt something about it. So it's a little strange to think about it now. So I've been listening to the song again and again.

"I'm still processing the fact that he's gone."

Joey's family confirmed that he died "peacefully in his sleep" on July 26, 2021 of an unspecified cause.

A few days after Jordison's passing, Leclercq blasted TMZ for sharing the audio of the 911 call placed by the former SLIPKNOT drummer's ex-girlfriend after she found him dead. On July 29, the tabloid site posted the two-and-a-half-minute phone call in which the ex-girlfriend — who continued taking care of Joey's bills and maintaining his house in Iowa even after their split — could be heard getting very emotional when she went to his home to check on him after he hadn't returned her messages. During the call, she indicated that Joey was "a really bad alcoholic" with "health issues," and she revealed that the motion sensors on the house hadn't detected any activity in days.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.