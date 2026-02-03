SISTER SIN Releases First New Song In 12 Years, 'Suicide Hill'

Swedish heavy rock band SISTER SIN has released its first new music in 12 years, "Suicide Hill", through all digital platforms. The track was recorded by SISTER SIN's current lineup of Liv Jagrell on vocals, Jimmy Hiltula on guitar, Andreas Strandh on bass, Dave Sundberg on drums and Sebastian Svedlund on rhythm guitar and was mixed and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Rorysound Studios.

"Suicide Hill" is inspired by the 1988 classic movie "Maniac Cop" as well as the novel "Suicide Hill" by James Ellroy.

SISTER SIN's next single, "Drive", is set to arrive on March 3.

Although the SISTER SIN reunion was announced back in December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic delayed the band's return to the live stage until June 2022 when the group performed at Backstage Rockbar in Trollhättan, Sweden.

In a January 2023 interview with Dead Rhetoric, Liv stated about SISTER SIN's return to the live stage: "That was amazing, a lot of fun. It was like we never stopped. We had a real blast together. Definitely it's made us all very sentimental. It was so much fun. It made me even more certain that this is where I want to be, that I want to be on stage even more focused.

"If there are more shows, SISTER SIN may take on some more shows — but it's not going to be a full reunion," she explained. "The rest of the guys, they have a nice, normal life with houses, children, jobs that they care about. To do a show here and there, a festival maybe, that is still a possibility."

Jagrell announced the SISTER SIN reunion seven years ago after revealing that her post-SISTER SIN outfit LIV SIN was "taking a little bit of a break" following the departures of guitarist Chris Bertzell and bassist Tommie Winther.

SISTER SIN announced its split in November 2015, saying in a statement that the band's "relentless" touring and recording schedule took its toll and "the motivation for some members just wasn't there anymore." However, the group left the door open for a possible comeback, saying: "It is our hope that the flame will burn once again and hopefully resurrect this Swedish bastard sometime in the future. Time will tell…"

Eleven years ago, Liv told Sleaze Roxx about the end of SISTER SIN: "We toured too much and we got burned out. That's the simple answer. They just felt like they did not want to do this anymore. [In 2015], we had been out for almost four months or something so it's a lot of time away from family. It's a lot of time away from friends. And also just to survive in the business is hard, so I think we maybe worked too hard in the last years."

SISTER SIN's fifth studio album, "Black Lotus", was released in October 2014 via Victory.

Promotional photo by Mathias Colouri (courtesy of David Sundberg)