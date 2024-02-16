SIX BY SIX Feat. SAXON, SAGA Members: 'Beyond Shadowland' Album Due In April

SIX BY SIX, the progressive power trio comprising Ian Crichton (SAGA),Nigel Glockler (SAXON) and Robert Berry (3.2),will release its sophomore album, "Beyond Shadowland", on April 26 via InsideOut Music. The band reconvened in Berry's own Soundtek Studios in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2023 to bend, shape, hammer and caress their diverse musical talents into 11 impressive new tracks. With this album, they continue to define and build upon their unique melodic space, welding guitar-driven rock, metal and prog into a unique and powerful sonic setting.

To coincide with the announcement of the new album, the band has released the first single, "The Arms Of A Word", a track which reflects on the division driven by a clickbait-driven media.

Crichton comments: "On the new record, we kept our style but have written stylistically some quite different tunes. I gave Robert a lot of parts, sections, licks, middle 8s, etc. He added verses, bridges, etc... and vocals! He's a brilliant arranger. Of course, Nigel is a powerhouse. As always, he played great on this record."

Glockler adds: "Playing with Ian and Robert is always terrific. Making this album was a productive time. Ultimately, we narrowed things down to eleven tunes. Good ones too! I left the sessions feeling very pleased. I think everybody's going to be impressed with the new album."

Berry continues: "I've always believed that music has the power to bring people together. This record is a testament to that notion. As always, working with Ian and Nigel on an actual second album was a moving experience for me. Truly special."

"Beyond Shadowland" will be available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 180g black 2LP (featuring four exclusive bonus tracks) and as a digital Album. The artwork was once again created by Rob Fowler.

The full track listing is as follows:

01. Wren

02. The Arms of a Word

03. Can't Live Like This

04. Obiliex

05. Only You Can Decide

06. Titans

07. Outside Looking In

08. Spectre

09. Sympathise

10. One Step

11. The Mission

Vinyl-only bonus tracks:

01. Six By Six Orchestra Medley

02. The Arms Of A Word (instrumental)

03. Honor Bridge

04. The Mission (instrumental)

SIX BY SIX's self-titled debut, released in 2022, established the trio as a power-chord-driven celebration of artistry, passion and persistence. Prog magazine said that the record was "exciting, often potent and demands repeated listens", while Classic Rock magazine called it "an inspired opening salvo that bubbles with chemistry."

Crichton is best known as one of the founding members of SAGA, alongside his brother Jim. SAGA went on to sell roughly 10 million albums world-wide and continue to perform around the world. As the driving force behind SIX BY SIX, Ian takes a cunning turn, in assembling another potent band but one that focuses on his guitar prowess. This time with established players, each with a celebrated past, refined skills, and unlimited potential.

Glockler began his career in 1980 as the drummer for the British band KRAKATOA. In 1981 he found an opportunity with singer TOYAH. By the end of the year, he joined metal legends SAXON. Except for two brief absences, Nigel has been behind his massive drum kit as an integral part of SAXON ever since. His powerhouse drumming is the engine that drives SIX BY SIX's songs forwards relentlessly.

Berry first gained international attention with San Francisco-based HUSH, releasing well-received recordings and then touring the USA. In the mid-1980s, Berry's first solo album garnered positive reviews in the most influential trade publications and attracted the attention of several major labels. At the suggestion of one of those labels, Robert moved to the U.K. to work with guitarist Steve Howe (of YES fame) along with drummer Nigel Glockler in an effort to revitalize GTR. When GTR stalled, Robert partnered with British rock legends Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer to form 3. With Emerson and Palmer, Robert achieved a Top 10-charting single and toured the USA. Robert's melodic sensibilities complement Ian's extraordinary guitar and Nigel's signature drumming perfectly.

Photo credit: Dave Lepori