SIX FEET UNDER Releases 'Mister Blood And Guts' Music Video

American death metal veterans SIX FEET UNDER have released a music video for their song "Mister Blood And Guts". The track appears on their latest full-length, "Next To Die", out now on Metal Blade Records.

SIX FEET UNDER guitarist Jack Owen comments: "When I was young, local TV stations always had a show where a creepy host would show campy cult movies and dress up and tell you tidbits about the film. This continues today with a show hosted by the creepiest of hosts, Svengoolie. 'Mister Blood And Guts' is about a film you might see on one of these shows, albeit with a much more violent plot. Our villain is a black clad caped phantom with a top hat who attacks unsuspecting moviegoers, leaving the aisles filled with blood and the seats filled with heads! This is another song that I wrote the music after having the lyrics in my head for a few days."

"Next To Die" is a new creative high for SIX FEET UNDER, its dozen songs marking the band's fifteenth album since 1995's "Haunted". The record is essentially broken down into two different sides — "Death" and "Groove" — resulting in an aural masterwork that satisfies SIX FEET UNDER as artists, while also offering something for every fan. To bring the songs to brutal life, SIX FEET UNDER vocalist Chris Barnes recorded his vocals at the legendary Criteria Recording Studios in Miami. "I've recorded 90% of my vocals for SIX FEET UNDER there with my longtime friend and engineer Chris Carroll," says Barnes. "Criteria has a long and rich history of recording some of the most famous and important albums in the history of music. I feel very comfortable working there."

"Next To Die" was produced by Owens and Barnes, mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis of MRL Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and features the cover art of Sandy Rezalmi.

New Noise Magazine lauds "one of [SIX FEET UNDER's] strongest records to date." Rock Hard Germany writes, "'Next To Die' marks the third SIX FEET UNDER album produced by Chris Barnes in collaboration with Jack Owen (ex-CANNIBAL CORPSE),and it can rightfully be hailed as the strongest entry in this trilogy. …Barnes's growls sound more powerful and cohesive once again." BLABBERMOUTH.NET notes, "If you want death metal that dazzles with virtuosity and pushes extremity to the limit, there are plenty of bands out there doing just that, but for a satisfying hit of stripped-down barbarism, 'Next To Die' is more than horrible enough." Adds Devolution Magazine UK, "This album contains a dozen bloodthirsty tracks that cut right to the bone and paint the walls a crimson shade of red. Chris Barnes is in fine fettle and turns in a diverse performance, styling his voice to each song and the overarching feeling is of a band reborn and re-energized. 'Next To Die' will give SIX FEET UNDER a touch of immortality."

SIX FEET UNDER was initially formed as a side project for Barnes during his final years with the band that he co-founded, CANNIBAL CORPSE. It became the frontman's sole focus in 1995, coinciding with the release of SIX FEET UNDER's debut, "Haunted".

The current SIX FEET UNDER lineup consists of Barnes, Owen, lead guitarist Ray Suhy, bassist Jeff Hughell and drummer Marco Pitruzzella.

SIX FEET UNDER will return to European stages this June with support from EMBRYONIC AUTOPSY. In July, the band will kick off a North American headlining tour with support from KATAKLYSM and WORMHOLE. In October, the band will head to Latin America for a two-week run of performances.

Photo by Stephanie Cabral