SIX FEET UNDER's JACK OWEN On CHRIS BARNES: 'He's A Big Softie'

In a new interview with Into The Combine, Jack Owen was asked what people get wrong about his former CANNIBAL CORPSE and current SIX FEET UNDER bandmate Chris Barnes as a person. The guitarist responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, he's a big softie, and he's like a brother to me. But if you don't know him, then he seems pretty standoffish."

Regarding the fact that so many people seem to dislike Barnes on social media, Owen said: "I think it's contagious to jump on somebody like that online… I think it's trolls that are connected to each other. And it's, like, 'Well, you said that? I'm gonna say something worse.' But he just did an interview with This Day In Metal, and I was, like, 'Yeah, that's Chris' — really mellow and soft-spoken, but except on stage."

Asked if Chris's newfound sobriety has affected his vocal delivery on SIX FEET UNDER's upcoming album, "Killing For Revenge", Jack said: "Yeah, I think it helped with the vocals. Definitely. 'Cause I started writing lyrics on my demos, and I started putting a scratch vocal myself. And he was, like, 'You want me to sing it like that?' 'Cause I don't do any high screams or anything — just all low. And I was, like, 'Yeah, dude. Do it all low and garbled.' And he was, like, 'All right, I might lose a word here and there.' And I was, like, 'Who cares?' But, yeah, as far as being sober, I think it definitely helps. Lung power."

"Killing For Revenge" will arrive on May 10 through Metal Blade Records.

The LP's first single, "Know-Nothing Ingrate", can be streamed below.

"Killing For Revenge" marks the second album that Barnes and Owen have created together since reuniting for 2020's "Nightmares Of The Decomposed". Owen also produced "Killing For Revenge".

SIX FEET UNDER was initially formed as a side project for Barnes during his final years with the band that he co-founded, CANNIBAL CORPSE. It became the frontman's sole focus in 1995, coinciding with the release of their debut, "Haunted". Only Barnes remains from SIX FEET UNDER's original incarnation, but the quality has remained remarkably consistent. The current lineup of Barnes, guitarists Owen and Ray Suhy, bassist Jeff Hughell and drummer Marco Pitruzzella make for a devastating unit.

"Killing For Revenge", which features a guest appearance by guitarist Jason Suecof on "Neanderthal", was mixed and mastered by Chaz Najjar at Badlands Recording in Denver, Colorado. The record will be released on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl.

