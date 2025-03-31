SKID ROW Announces Newly Mastered Reissue Edition Of 'Revolutions Per Minute'

SKID ROW's fifth album, "Revolutions Per Minute", will be reissued on May 30 via earMUSIC. Originally released on October 24, 2006, the band's fifth LP marked SKID ROW's only release with drummer Dave Gara, the group's last full album with vocalist Johnny Solinger, and also SKID ROW's last studio album for 16 years until 2022's "The Gang's All Here".

SKID ROW exploded on to the music scene in the late '80s, becoming a predominant force in the hard rock and heavy metal genre. Known for their raw energy, melodic hooks, and a relentless edge, SKID ROW earned global success with hits such as "18 And Life", "Youth Gone Wild" and "I Remember You". The band became synonymous with the rebellious spirit of the late '80s and early '90s, selling millions of albums worldwide and solidifying their place in rock history.

Following the success of their last studio album, "The Gang's All Here", it's easy to recognize the consistent quality that guitarists Dave "Snake" Sabo and Scotti Hill and bassist Rachel Bolan have brought to every chapter of their discography.

"Revolutions Per Minute" represented a pivotal moment in the band's career, with SKID ROW stepping outside of their comfort zone and bringing new ideas and influences into the fold. The album showcased the band's evolving style, combining their signature grit with a more modern, aggressive tone.

Newly mastered in 2025, this reissue edition of "Revolutions Per Minute" offers fans the opportunity to rediscover this classic album and appreciate its enduring impact.

"Revolutions Per Minute" track listing:

01. Disease

02. Another Dick In The System

03. Pulling My Heart out From Under Me

04. When God Can't Wait

05. Shut Up Baby, I Love You

06. Strength

07. White Trash

08. You Lie

09. Nothing

10. Love Is Dead

11. Let It Ride

12. You Lie (Corn Fed Mix)

"Revolutions Per Minute" 2006 recording lineup:

Johnny Solinger - Lead Vocals

Dave "Snake" Sabo - Guitar + Backing Vocals

Scotti Hill - Guitar + Backing Vocals

Rachel Bolan - Bass + Backing Vocals

Dave Gara - Drums + Backing Vocals

Solinger died in June 2021 at the age of 55. His passing came a little over a month after he announced he was suffering from liver failure.

Solinger, who was a member of SKID ROW from 1999 to 2015, appeared on the "Thickskin" and "Revolutions Per Minute" albums, as well as the "United World Rebellion" and "Rise Of The Damnation Army" EPs.

Solinger was fired by SKID ROW in April 2015 and replaced by TNT singer Tony Harnell. Tony quit the group only eight months later, and was succeeded by the South African-born, British-based singer ZP Theart, who previously fronted DRAGONFORCE, TANK and I AM I.

Bolan confirmed that Solinger was kicked out of the band, contradicting the singer's claim that he "decided to leave SKID ROW to pursue [his] solo career."

In late 2019, Solinger sustained injuries in a car crash and was forced to reschedule some of his solo shows.

Sebastian Bach fronted SKID ROW until 1996, when he was fired. Instead of throwing in the towel, the remaining members took a hiatus and went on to play briefly in a band called OZONE MONDAY. In 1999, SKID ROW reformed and, after a bit of shuffling over the years, featured a lineup consisting of Bolan, Sabo and Hill, alongside drummer Rob Hammersmith and Solinger.

Theart was fired from SKID ROW in February 2022 and was replaced by Erik Grönwall, who was previously a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T.

Grönwall, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021, left SKID ROW in March 2024, saying that he wanted to focus on his "full recovery". SKID ROW has not yet announced a replacement for Erik.