SKID ROW Cancels Performance At WAUKESHA COUNTY FAIR 'Due To Illness'

SKID ROW has canceled its July 22 appearance at the Waukesha County Fair in Waukesha, Wisconsin due to illness.

On Wednesday (July 19),the Waukesha County Fair organizers released the following statement: "Due to circumstances outside of the Waukesha County Fair's control, SKID ROW will no longer be performing on Saturday, July 22 due to illness. WINGER and WARRANT will still perform on Saturday with a start time of 6:30 pm.

"Efforts of the Waukesha County Fair Board to find a replacement act for SKID ROW were unsuccessful with the short notice provided to the Fair on the cancellation.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause SKID ROW fans who were planning to attend Saturday's concert; WINGER and WARRANT are still performing and tickets are still valid for the show.

"We hope you come to enjoy all that the 2023 Waukesha County Fair has to offer!"

This past May, SKID ROW was forced to cancel several dates on its Australian tour, as well as a Japanese tour, because of singer Erik Grönwall's flu-like symptoms.

SKID ROW initially scrapped its May 17 concert in Brisbane due to Erik's illness but he soldiered on and put on a show in Sydney on May 19. However, it quickly became clear that the Swedish singer's symptoms had only persisted, and SKID ROW announced that it was rescheduling the remaining dates of its Australian tour.

SKID ROW's four-date Australian tour was originally slated to take place in December 2022 but was rescheduled due to guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo's neck surgery.

Last month, SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan was forced to sit out some of the shows on the band's European tour due to "an urgent family matter." Filling in for him at those concerts was SKID ROW's guitar tech Casey Sproatt, who previously stepped in for Sabo last October for some of the shows on its U.K. tour after Sabo tested positive for COVID-19. Sproatt also played guitar for SKID ROW in April 2022 when Scotti Hill was forced to miss the band's concert in Ashland, Kentucky after contracting COVID-19.

SKID ROW's latest album, "The Gang's All Here", arrived last October via earMUSIC. The group recorded most of the LP in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

Grönwall, who auditioned for the competition show "Swedish Idol" back in 2009 by singing a cover of SKID ROW's "18 And Life", joined SKID ROW in January 2022 as the replacement for ZP Theart. Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years, played his final gig with SKID ROW in February 2022 before being officially given the boot.

