SKID ROW Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of Debut Album With New 'Facts Video'

SKID ROW has released a new "facts video" for the band's self-titled debut album to celebrate the LP's 35th anniversary.

In a message accompanying the YouTube release of the video, SKID ROW wrote: "Happy 35th Birthday on SKID ROW's debut album. Celebrate with this album facts video and let us know in the comments what you did or didn't know before!"

SKID ROW was unleashed on the world when its self-titled debut album was released in January 1989. That year, the album steadily climbed the Billboard chart to peak at No. 6 on the strength of the band's hits "Youth Gone Wild", "I Remember You" and Billboard Top 5 single "18 And Life".

SKID ROW was formed in 1986 in Toms River, New Jersey. Two years later, guitarists Dave "Snake" Sabo and Scotti Hill, bassist Rachel Bolan, drummer Rob Affuso and singer Sebastian Bach signed with Atlantic Records. To record their debut, the quintet traveled to Royal Recorders in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin to work with producer Michael Wagener (DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, WHITE LION).

Shortly after the album was released on January 24, 1989, "Skid Row" was certified platinum, and the band began touring the world, first with BON JOVI on its "New Jersey Syndicate" tour, and later with AEROSMITH during the band's tour for the album "Pump". The extensive touring, coupled with heavy rotation of SKID ROW's music videos on MTV, helped fuel the debut album's enormous popularity.

"Skid Row" would remain in the Billboard album chart's Top 10 for three months, and the record would eventually be certified platinum five times. The first single from the album — "Youth Gone Wild" — was followed by the Top 10 hits "18 And Life" and "I Remember You". "Skid Row: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" includes the song "Forever" as a bonus track. Originally recorded in 1988 during the sessions for "Skid Row", the song remained unreleased until 1998 when it appeared on "40 Seasons: The Best Of Skid Row".

For "Skid Row"'s 30th anniversary in 2019, Rhino released a digital deluxe edition of the album that included the original album remastered for the first time, expanded with the bonus track "Forever". The deluxe edition also featured a previously unreleased live performance from 1989, marking the first ever release of a full live show from the band. "Skid Row: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" is available on all digital download and streaming services.

"Skid Row: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" features a previously unreleased recording of the band's April 28, 1989 performance at the Marquee club in California. The show includes powerful live versions of the classic hits from the album as well as fan-favorites such as "Rattlesnake Shake", "Piece Of Me" and "Big Guns", as well as the set-closing cover of the KISS classic "Cold Gin".