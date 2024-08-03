SKID ROW Pays Tribute To AEROSMITH: 'Their Energy, Talent And Passion For Music Have Always Been An Inspiration To Us'

SKID ROW has reacted on social media to the news that AEROSMITH is officially retiring from touring after Steven Tyler's vocal injury.

The legendary Massachusetts rockers made the announcement on Friday, August 2 — nearly one year after the now-76-year-old singer fractured his larynx during a September 2023 show.

Earlier today, SKID ROW took to the band's social media to share the following message: "We were honored to share the stage with the legendary AEROSMITH for their 'Pump' tour in 1989 - 1990. Their energy, talent, and passion for music have always been an inspiration to us and countless others. As they retire from the touring stage, we want to celebrate their incredible career and the indelible mark they've left on us and rock 'n' roll history. Here's to AEROSMITH's amazing journey and the countless memories they've created for fans worldwide. Thank you for the music and memories!"

SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo commented: "Touring with AEROSMITH was one of the greatest times in the history of our band. Every night, no matter how good of a show we thought we had, they would go out and show us, and the rest of the world, why they are one of the most legendary and iconic bands in the annals of rock 'n' roll. And as great of a band as they are, they are even better people! They treated us so amazingly and taught us humility, gratitude and grace in the midst of their immense success.

"Thank you so much to the boys in AEROSMITH for giving a bunch of punks from NJ the opportunity and the honor to share the stage with absolute legends! And for giving the world some of the greatest music ever created!! There will never be another AEROSMITH!"

SKID ROW guitarist Scotti Hill added: "The few months we spent on tour with AEROSMITH was a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Being able to sit and talk guitars with Brad and Joe. Saying hi to Steven in a backstage hallway as he chomped a plain baked potato to carb load before a show. Feeling that instantly recognizable groove of Tom and Joey every night. Unforgettable in every way. Thank you, AEROSMITH."

SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan said: "For me personally, it was the first time we toured with the band that influenced my playing and my songwriting. Every time I ran into one of those guys in the hallway or they walk[ed] into the dressing room, I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn't dreaming."

In AEROSMITH's original announcement, the band wrote: "As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible.

"We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage," the statement continued. "We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time."

The band also thanked its fans for their constant support.

"Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades," the statement read. "Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history."

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives," the statement continued.

The "Peace Out" tour came to a halt after what turned out to be a final gig in Elmont, New York on September 9, 2023. That show came just three dates into the trek, which was supposed to last through February 2024. Tyler said in a statement at the time that the injury caused bleeding but that he hoped he and his AEROSMITH bandmates would be back on the road after postponing a few shows.

The rescheduled "Peace Out" tour was due to begin September 20 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with special guests THE BLACK CROWES.

Tickets for remaining dates of the "Peace Out" tour will be refunded through Ticketmaster. If fans purchased tickets through a third-party reseller like StubHub or SeatGeek, refunds will be available through that point of purchase.

AEROSMITH hasn't made a studio album since "Music From Another Dimension!", which came out in 2012.

Tyler released a solo LP in 2016.

Photo courtesy of earMUSIC