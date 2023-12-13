SKID ROW Postpones Three More Shows Due To Illness

SKID ROW has posted three more concerts as several members of the band and crew battle the flu and COVID-19.

Earlier today, the veteran rockers, who recently launched the fourth leg of their "The Gang's All Here" with BUCKCHERRY, released the following statement via social media: "TO THE SKID ROW FAITHFUL

"We have some unfortunate news to share regarding our remaining U.S. tour dates this month in Boise, ID; Reno, NV; and Wheatland, CA.

"Over the last couple of days, several band members & crew have come down with the flu and Covid. We prioritize the well-being of our band members, crew and the people around us and have no choice but to postpone the remaining 2023 U.S. tour dates.

"The Boise, ID date is now postponed to February 27, 2024

Reno, NV and Wheatland, CA will be postponed to 2024 (details forthcoming)

"We understand that this is disappointing news, and we share your frustration.

"For the Boise, ID date we kindly ask for your patience and understanding as all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

"Otherwise please contact your point of purchase as you will be eligible for a refund.

"Thanks for your understanding and continued loyalty.

"You are truly the best! -Snake, Rachel, Scotti, Rob, Erik".

SKID ROW previously canceled its concert in Denver, Colorado Tuesday night (December 12) due to the musicians' battle with the flu.

Three months ago, SKID ROW postponed the third North American leg of "The Gang's All Here" tour with BUCKCHERRY until early next year. singer Erik Grönwall, who joined SKID ROW in January 2022 as the replacement for ZP Theart, later explained that he needed "more time to recover" from a recent illness due to the fact that he received a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia two and a half years ago.

SKID ROW's latest album, "The Gang's All Here", arrived in October 2022 via earMUSIC. The group recorded most of the LP in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years, played his final gig with SKID ROW in February 2022 before being officially given the boot.