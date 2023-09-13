  • facebook
SKID ROW Postpones Tour 'Due To Utmost Concern' For Singer ERIK GRÖNWALL's 'Health And Well-Being'

September 13, 2023

SKID ROW has postponed the third North American leg of "The Gang's All Here" tour with BUCKCHERRY until early next year.

Earlier today (Wednesday, September 13),SKID ROW released the following statement via social media: "Due to utmost concern for the health and well-being of one of our own, SKID ROW's lead vocalist, Erik Grönwall, the band has made the decision to move the third leg of their highly anticipated US and Canada tour originally scheduled for October 2023 to March 2024."

This past Sunday (September 10),SKID ROW was forced to cancel its performance at the Lynn Auditorium in Lynn, Massachusetts due to an unspecified bandmember's illness.

In May, SKID ROW canceled several dates on its Australian tour, as well as a Japanese tour, because of Grönwall's flu-like symptoms.

SKID ROW's four-date Australian tour was originally slated to take place in December 2022 but was rescheduled due to guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo's neck surgery.

In June, SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan sat out some of the shows on the band's European tour due to "an urgent family matter." Filling in for him at those concerts was SKID ROW's guitar tech Casey Sproatt, who previously stepped in for Sabo last October for some of the shows on its U.K. tour after Sabo tested positive for COVID-19. Sproatt also played guitar for SKID ROW in April 2022 when Scotti Hill was forced to miss the band's concert in Ashland, Kentucky after contracting COVID-19.

SKID ROW's latest album, "The Gang's All Here", arrived last October via earMUSIC. The group recorded most of the LP in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

Grönwall, who auditioned for the competition show "Swedish Idol" back in 2009 by singing a cover of SKID ROW's "18 And Life", joined SKID ROW in January 2022 as the replacement for ZP Theart. Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years, played his final gig with SKID ROW in February 2022 before being officially given the boot.

Erik was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021 and was declared cancer free six months later after receiving a bone marrow transplant.

