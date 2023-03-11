SKID ROW To Support KISS On European Tour Dates

SKID ROW will support KISS on the following shows in Europe this spring and summer:

June 12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 13 - Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12

June 27 - Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier⠀

June 29 - Tuscany, Italy @ Lucca Festival⠀

July 01 - Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

July 02 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Four years ago, SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan said that he was not convinced KISS's "End Of The Road" tour will actually mark retirement for the 1970s theatrical rock behemoths.

The New Jersey rockers go back a long way with KISS, with a dispute over whether to tour with the New York icons said to have played a part in the departure of classic-era SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach in 1996.

At the time "End Of The Road" was first announced, KISS claimed each show on the tour would be the band's final visit to that city.

"Man, I have the feeling it's not gonna be their farewell tour," Bolan told the "White Line Fever" podcast. "If you remember, in 2000, we played [KISS's first] farewell tour. We opened up for them on the farewell tour, and we were out with them for about nine months. So I have a feeling, as long as they can keep doing it… Maybe it'll take a break, maybe it'll be a decent hiatus, but I have a feeling we're not gonna see the last of KISS."

Asked if he would like SKID ROW to open for KISS at some stage on the current tour, Bolan said: "We would love to be on that. How many times can you say you've been on the same band's farewell tour — twice!?"

Offering his feelings upon learning that the band was planning to stop touring, Bolan said: "Being such a huge KISS fan, it's sad in a way, but they've been doing it a long time."

SKID ROW released its sixth studio album, "The Gang's All Here", in October 2022. Helmed by Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz, the album reached Top 20 chart positions in nine countries worldwide. The band also completed a tour of Europe this fall, as well as a Las Vegas residency with rock icons SCORPIONS last spring.

"The Gang's All Here" marked the introduction of SKID ROW's latest addition, Swedish-born singer Erik Grönwall, who famously went from auditioning for the competition show "Swedish Idol" back in 2009 by singing a cover of SKID ROW's "18 And Life" to now fronting the band.

Grönwall joined SKID ROW as the replacement for ZP Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years.