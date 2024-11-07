SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN And DAVE 'SNAKE' SABO Open Up About ERIK GRÖNWALL's Departure

In a new interview with Chris Akin Presents, SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan and guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo spoke about the March 2024 departure of the band's singer of two years, Erik Grönwall. The 36-year-old Swedish musician, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021, said that he wanted to "prioritize [his] health" and focus on his "full recovery".

When host Chris Akin noted that Erik's explanation for exiting SKID ROW sounded a little "fishy" to him and other SKID ROW fans in light of the fact that Grönwall had immediately announced that he was releasing his autobiography and was planning to go on tour with Michael Schenker in 2025, Rachel said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I'll put it this way: we understand exactly what you're saying. And I'd be a liar if I said sometimes I don't feel the same way. We were told exactly what he announced to the rest of the world via his YouTube channel. That's exactly what we were told. That's exactly what he sent in a text to Snake. I'm not gonna sit here and shit talk the guy because it's not gonna do anything. But we had a really, really, really good thing going, and we're here now."

Bolan continued: "You're not the first person to say this to any of us. We've all been DMed and a lot of fans thought think the same thing, and, like I said, I'd be lying if I didn't say that I thought the same thing at times, but we're just going by what he told to us."

Snake chimed in: "Obviously, we had to postpone and cancel some shows. There was definitely some health issues with him while we were out there. But what Rachel is saying is 100 percent true. This is what we were told, and we made attempts to figure it out, how we could do this where we could cut way back on the touring, but it just wasn't economically feasible for anybody — it just couldn't be done. And, yeah, we had a really, really good situation, but he was the one who left."

Bolan and Sabo also touched upon the fact that Grönwall recently released a demo version of a song called "Can't Kill What's Dead" which Erik said he co-wrote with his producer Jona Tee for possible inclusion on a new SKID ROW album while he was still in the band.

"Yeah, I heard the song for the first time in [Erik's October 2024] post," Rachel said. "So I'm not even sure what he was talking about."

After Akin clarified that Erik said "Can't Kill What's Dead" was one of three songs Grönwall co-wrote with Tee for potential inclusion on a new SKID ROW album, Rachel said: "That's creative wording. That's for sure."

Added Snake: "That's news to us. I mean, I guess we would have to play on it for it to be on a SKID ROW record."

Rachel continued: "Yeah, I saw the post and I was, like, 'Huh. Okay.' I was as confused as everyone else. I'm, like, 'Okay.'"

As previously reported, HarperCollins has set a November 21 release date for the English version of Grönwall's autobiography, "Power – Music, Death, Life".

Grönwall shot to stardom overnight after winning the Swedish edition of Idol. In "Power – Music, Death, Life", we follow Erik's journey from his upbringing to the present day: his struggles to make it as an artist, his devastating leukemia diagnosis at the height of the pandemic and his miraculous recovery. The book also delves into how he became the lead singer of the legendary metal band SKID ROW, his time with the band, and the reasons behind his decision to later part ways.

"I never thought I would write an autobiography, let alone at the age of 36," Erik said in announcing his book. "But sometimes it feels like I've lived two lifetimes in just a fraction of one. I believe I have something to share that might give hope and inspiration to others who are struggling. Life after illness can actually turn out to be better than ever."

Erik went from auditioning for the competition show "Swedish Idol" back in 2009 by singing a cover of SKID ROW's "18 And Life" to fronting the band 13 years later.

Grönwall announced his decision to leave SKID ROW on March 27, 2024, saying that he wanted to "prioritize [his] health and full recovery."

SKID ROW's longtime friend Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM) handled lead vocals for the band's four concerts in late May and early June.

The SKID ROW members said in a statement that they are "proud of what they have created and accomplished with Erik over the past two years" and "wish nothing but the best to him and his health."

Grönwall, who was a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T. for nearly a decade before exiting the group in October 2020, announced in September 2021 that he was cancer free after receiving a bone marrow transplant one month earlier.

Grönwall sang on four H.E.A.T. studio albums — "Address The Nation" (2012),"Tearing Down The Walls" (2014),"Into The Great Unknown" (2017) and "H.E.A.T II" (2020).

In September 2021, just four months before joining SKID ROW, Grönwall released his new cover version of "18 And Life" via all streaming platforms.

In 2018, Grönwall debuted in the U.S. for 10 million viewers in NBC's live broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's and Tim Rice's musical "Jesus Christ Superstar". Along with John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles and others, Erik played the key role of Simon Zealotes.

In late March 2022, SKID ROW released its first single with Grönwall, "The Gang's All Here". The song is the title track of the band's latest album, which arrived in October 2022 via earMUSIC.

SKID ROW played its first show with Grönwall on March 26, 2022 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada as the support act on the rescheduled dates for SCORPIONS' "Sin City Nights" residency.

Grönwall lives in Knivsta, a city in Uppsala County in east central Sweden, with his wife and their five-year-old son.