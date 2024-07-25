  • facebook
SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN Marries Longtime Girlfriend (Photos)

July 25, 2024

SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan married his longtime girlfriend Leila Porreca on Tuesday, July 23.

Leila, who is a registered nurse, took to her social media on Wednesday (July 24) to share a few pictures from the ceremony, and she wrote in an accompanying caption: "Sharing a few more photos from our wedding day 7-23-24".

The 60-year-old Bolan, who was born James Richard Southworth, was previously married to Donna "Roxxi" Feldman from June 1994 until less than a decade later, when they got divorced.

Rachel recently moved back to his former home state of New Jersey after living in Nashville, Tennessee for about eight years. Prior to relocating to Nashville, Bolan had resided in Atlanta, Georgia for about 14 years.

SKID ROW is currently looking for a new singer following the departure of Erik Grönwall in March.

Grönwall quit SKID ROW to focus on his health. The Swedish-born vocalist, who was SKID ROW's fourth frontman since Sebastian Bach's departure, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021. As a result, he is immunocompromised, which made touring difficult.

Bach fronted SKID ROW until 1996, when he was fired. Instead of throwing in the towel, the remaining members took a hiatus and went on to play briefly in a band called OZONE MONDAY. In 1999, SKID ROW reformed and, after a bit of shuffling over the years, featured a lineup consisting of bassist Bolan, guitarists Dave "Snake" Sabo and Scotti Hill, alongside drummer Rob Hammersmith and singer Johnny Solinger. SKID ROW fired Solinger over the phone in April 2015, a few hours before announcing ex-TNT vocalist Tony Harnell as his replacement. Eight months later, Harnell exited the band and was replaced by South African-born, British-based singer ZP Theart, who previously fronted DRAGONFORCE, TANK and I AM I. Theart was fired from SKID ROW in February 2022 and was replaced by Grönwall, who was previously a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T.

