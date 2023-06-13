SKILLET And THEORY OF A DEADMAN Announce Fall 2023 Leg Of 'Rock Resurrection' Tour With SAINT ASONIA

SKILLET and THEORY OF A DEADMAN have announced the fall leg of the "Rock Resurrection" tour. Once again joined by SAINT ASONIA, the tour will kick off October 20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and then hit other cities, following a spring run that was in high demand amidst multiple sold-out shows.

At noon today, SKILLET will host a fan question-and-answer session on YouTube to chat about the tour and also premier the live video for their current Top 20 Active Rock single "Psycho In My Head".

The SKILLET "Rock Resurrection" tour presale (password: PANHEADS) begins on Wednesday, June 14 and 10 a.m. local time and ends on Thursday, June 15 at 10 p.m. local time.

It's been an incredibly busy tour season for SKILLET, who, after the spring "Rock Resurrection" tour, headed oversees for their 2023 European "Day Of Destiny" tour. The 21-city trek kicked off April 14 in Manchester, U.K. and ran through May 14, hitting major European markets, including London, Brussels, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Zurich, Milan and Prague.

"Rock Resurrection" fall 2023 tour dates:

Oct. 20 - Baton Rouge, LA

Oct. 23 - Shreveport, LA

Oct. 22 - San Antonio, TX

Oct. 24 - Corpus Christi, TX

Oct. 26 - El Paso, TX

Oct. 28 - Rio Rancho, NM

Oct. 29 - Colorado Springs, CO

Oct. 31 - West Valley City, UT

Nov. 01 - Idaho Falls, ID

Nov. 03 - Spokane, WA

Nov. 04 - Kent, WA

Nov. 07 - Billings, MT

Nov. 08 - Bismarck, ND

Nov. 10 - Minneapolis, MN

Nov. 11 - Brookings, SD

Nov. 12 - Waukee, IA

Nov. 14 - Grand Rapids, MI

Nov. 15 - Peoria, IL

Nov. 17 - Youngstown, OH

Nov. 18 - Johnstown, PA

Nov. 19 - Mashantucket, CT

Nov. 21 - Norfolk, VA

Nov. 22 - Salem, VA

Nov. 24 - Jacksonville, FL

Nov. 25 - Orlando, FL

Nov. 28 - Mobile, AL

Nov. 30 - Huntsville, AL

Dec. 01 - Spartanburg, SC

Dec. 02 - Johnson City, TN

Dec. 05 - Fort Wayne, IN

Dec. 06 - Evansville, IN

Dec. 08 - North Little Rock, AR

Dec. 09 - Wichita, KS

SKILLET is one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century. The two-time Grammy Award-nominated Pandora Billionaires Club members and multi-platinum rockers have an undying spirit that has humbly asserted an affirmed them as one of this generation's most successful rock acts. However, as all classic underdog stories do, it happened quietly under the radar. By 2019, they not only garnered a pair of Grammy Award nods and sold over 17 million albums worldwide, but they also took home a Billboard Music Award for the double-platinum "Awake". Its breakout single "Monster" is five times platinum and remains "one of the most-streamed rock songs of all-time." 2016's "Unleashed" bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Hitting No. 1 on Rock Radio, the lead single "Feel Invincible" cracked 643 million global audio streams and went double platinum. Meanwhile, the gold-certified "Unleashed" became their fourth consecutive album to achieve gold, platinum, or double-platinum status. Their 2019 release "Victorious" included the Top 10 rock radio hit "Legendary", which lived up to its name with over 108 million streams. To date, nine original tunes earned RIAA recognition in tandem with high-profile syncs by everyone from WWE and Marvel to ESPN and NFL. Between selling out arenas in 26 countries and four continents, the group performed on "Conan" and graced the pages of USA Today and The New York Times. SKILLET debuted their first graphic novel, "Eden: A Skillet Graphic Novel" with Z2 Comics, which became the publisher's best-selling book of all time, followed by "Eden II: The Aftermath". SKILLET's latest project, "Dominion", is one of the highest-charting rock and metal albums of 2022.

THEORY OF A DEADMAN released its latest album, "Dinosaur", in March via Roadrunner.

"Dinosaur", THEORY OF A DEADMAN's follow-up to 2020's acclaimed album "Say Nothing", was produced by Martin Terefe (Jason Mraz, YUNGBLUD) and recorded in Sweden at Atlantis Studios, made famous by ABBA. The 10-track collection showcases THEORY's signature wit on "Two Of Us (Stuck)" , a breezy piano-laden breakup bop that takes a hard left from the refrain of the Grover Washington, Jr. and Bill Withers classic "Just The Two Of Us". Elsewhere on the album is the gritty "Medusa (Stone)" and the aggressive "Get In Line".

THEORY OF A DEADMAN is Tyler Connolly (lead vocals, guitar),Dave Brenner (guitar, backing vocals),Dean Back (bass) and Joey Dandeneau (drums, backing vocals).