SKILLET Releases Video For Band's First-Ever Christmas Recording, 'O Come, O Come Emmanuel'

Christian rockers SKILLET have released their first-ever Christmas recording, "O Come, O Come Emmanuel", accompanied by a powerful and moving music video, which was also featured in social collab with "Fox & Friends". Watch it below.

The release caps off a massive year for SKILLET that included packed shows across Europe last summer and a sold-out Central and South American tour in Mexico City, Lima, Buenos Aires, and Santiago, which preceded the November 6 launch of "The Awakening Tour" with Jeremy Camp.

Fans can tune in on YouTube on December 2 to join SKILLET for "A Rock Feed Christmas Special" — an evening of music, conversation, and surprises. The event will feature a special live question-and-answer session with U.S. military veterans, presented in partnership with Vet Tix, a nonprofit organization the band has long supported. This season, SKILLET are spotlighting Vet Tix alongside St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to encourage continued giving and awareness.

"Our fans have been demanding a Christmas song for years, and we are so thrilled to have finally recorded one," say SKILLET's John and Korey Cooper. "We arranged and produced it ourselves, so we were able to put our heart and soul into it. Making a classic piece sound like SKILLET was the mission, and we can't wait for fans to hear it!"

Reinforcing their reputation as a band with a massive global impact, earlier this fall SKILLET announced their return to Europe the spring of 2026. The spring tour will hit 23 cities including London, Glasgow, Paris, Munich, Warsaw and Barcelona, with tickets on sale now.

In various interviews over the years, John Cooper has said that he "always had faith in God" and that his mother was a "Jesus fanatic." He also claimed that he was willing to put his career on the line to take a stand for Christ.

In April 2021, Cooper told the "Undaunted.Life: A Man's Podcast" that it was perfectly fine for Christians to play rock music. "I would say that music is created not by the Devil; [it is] created by the Lord," he said. "All things were created by God. So instead of thinking that the Devil owns a genre of music, I would say capture that music and bring it back into subjection under the Lordship of Christ."

John has written in depth about his views in the two books he has released so far, "Awake & Alive To Truth", which came out in December 2020, and "Wimpy, Weak, And Woke", which became available in late 2023.

Cooper told Baptist Press about how his faith directs him to speak out on cultural issues: "If Jesus is the truth, then that means He has something to say about culture, politics, abortion and sexuality. The Bible has something to say about these things."

SKILLET's latest album, "Revolution", arrived in November 2024 via the band's Hear It Loud imprint.