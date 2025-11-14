QUICKSAND: 30th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of 'Manic Compression' To Be Released In January 2026

As part of its ongoing series of definitive reissues, Iodine Recordings will release the 30th-anniversary deluxe edition of QUICKSAND's "Manic Compression" — a landmark of post-hardcore innovation and one of the defining albums of the 1990s — on January 30, 2026. More than just a reissue, this edition restores the record's sound and visual art in full, honoring the band's enduring influence and the intensity that reshaped heavy music's trajectory.

If "Slip" announced QUICKSAND's arrival, then "Manic Compression" proved they weren't just a moment — they were a movement. Released in early 1995 on Island Records, the record built upon the foundation of their debut and expanded it into something sharper, darker, and more dynamic. Its tightly coiled songs fuse hardcore ferocity, metallic heft, and alt-rock melody into a streamlined 12-track assault that perfectly captured the tension of its time.

Opening track "Backward" throws listeners straight into the deep end with slashing guitars and rhythmic precision that set the tone for the album's relentless pacing. Lead single "Thorn In My Side" finds QUICKSAND at their most immediate — raw urgency refined into anthemic form, earning heavy rotation on MTV's "120 Minutes" and carving the band's place in the wider alt-rock landscape of the mid-'90s. Tracks like "Landmine Spring" and "Delusional" balance jagged riffs with space and atmosphere, proving QUICKSAND's ability to stretch hardcore into entirely new terrain.

Upon release, "Manic Compression" peaked at No. 135 on the Billboard 200 and earned the band an invitation to the first-ever Warped Tour — milestones that carried their sound far beyond the hardcore underground and into the broader alternative rock conversation.

"Manic Compression" remains a testament to QUICKSAND's evolution — more concise than "Slip" but no less visionary. Standing tall alongside the landmark records of its era, its DNA is unmistakably rooted in the New York Hardcore scene that forged its members. The record endures as one of the most influential documents of 1990s post-hardcore, leaving its mark on bands such as DEFTONES, CAVE IN, THRICE, and countless others.

Recorded by Walter Schreifels (GORILLA BISCUITS, YOUTH OF TODAY),Tom Capone (BEYOND, BOLD),Sergio Vega (DEFTONES, MOONDOG) and Alan Cage (BEYOND, SEAWEED),"Manic Compression" was produced by Wharton Tiers (SONIC YOUTH, HELMET) and Don Fury (SICK OF IT ALL, AGNOSTIC FRONT) — figures whose fingerprints ground the record in both New York's underground grit and its rising alternative ascent.

Out of print for years, the 30th-anniversary edition has been remastered for vinyl from the 1995 master tapes by Jack Shirley (DEAFHEAVEN, JOYCE MANOR) at The Atomic Garden. The deluxe gatefold jacket features expanded artwork, meticulously reconstructed from Melinda Beck's archival sketches, and is available in several limited vinyl variants.

In celebration of this milestone, Iodine Recordings also presents a limited-edition 64-page hardcover book chronicling the release and legacy of this influential album. The book includes a foreword by Walter Schreifels, never-before-seen photographs, original art, rare concert posters, and more from 1994–1995. It also features written tributes from members of KNOCKED LOOSE, COHEED AND CAMBRIA, NEW FOUND GLORY, BANE, ORANGE 9MM, LIMP BIZKIT, DRUG CHURCH, TOUCHÉ AMORÉ, P.O.D., FIDDLEHEAD, GLASSJAW, H2O, AT THE DRIVE-IN, and others. Complete with a case-wrapped, soft-touch cover, this definitive companion piece is an essential addition to any fan's collection.

"Manic Compression" is both a time capsule and a timeless benchmark — restored in full and re-presented for a new generation of listeners.

"Manic Compression" track listing:

01. Backward

02. Delusional

03. Divorce

04. Simpleton

05. Skinny (It's Overflowing)

06. Thorn in My Side

07. Landmine Spring

08. Blister

09. Brown Gargantuan

10. East 3rd St.

11. Supergenius

12. It Would Be Cooler If You Did

Press photo courtesy of Atom Splitter PR