SKILLET To Release 'Dominion: Day Of Destiny (Deluxe Edition)' In February

Christian rockers SKILLET will release "Dominion: Day Of Destiny (Deluxe Edition)" on February 17, 2023. With five new tracks, including upcoming Active Rock single "Psycho In My Head", the project is the companion to "Dominion", SKILLET's latest studio album, which arrived in January 2022. Pre-saves and pre-orders start today with "Psycho In My Head" included as the first instant-grat track, followed by "Finish Line", featuring Adam Gontier (formerly of THREE DAYS GRACE, now of SAINT ASONIA and touring with SKILLET this winter) on February 3, 2023.

SKILLET and THEORY OF A DEADMAN recently announced the co-headlining "Rock Resurrection" tour, with support from SAINT ASONIA, which will kick off on February 17 in Gary, Indiana, running through March 26 in Los Angeles. The 25-date trek includes stops in Milwaukee, Detroit, Boston, Cleveland, St. Louis, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, and more.

"We are so excited for our fans to hear 'Psycho', 'Finish Line' and the other new tracks, and to be touring with our friends from THEORY again!," says SKILLET's John Cooper. "It’s been several years since our last tour together, and this time we are also joined by our friends in SAINT ASONIA. We are looking forward to kicking off 2023 the right way by joining forces for a super-charged rock show! Panheads get ready!"

"Day Of Destiny" deluxe edition track listing (*denotes new track):

01. Surviving The Game

02. Standing In The Storm

03. Dominion

04. Valley Of Death

05. Beyond Incredible

06. Destiny

07. Refuge

08. Shout Your Freedom

09. Destroyer

10. Forever Or The End

11. Ignite

12. White Horse

13. Crossfire*

14. Psycho In My Head*

15. Finish Line (with Adam Gontier)*

16. Unbreakable Soul*

17. The Defiant*

Last year, Cooper was asked by the "Undaunted.Life: A Man's Podcast" what he would say to someone who says that Satan works through rock music, and thus Christians shouldn't play rock music. He responded: "I would say Satan can work through just about anything. I would say that music is created not by the Devil; [it is] created by the Lord. All things were created by God. So instead of thinking that the Devil owns a genre of music, I would say capture that music and bring it back into subjection under the lordship of Christ."

As for what he would say to someone who says it is sinful for Christians to have tattoos, Cooper said: "I understand why Christians think that, because of the Old Testament. I would say it probably takes a little bit of a longer explanation of Old Testament law and what it meant. But a short version would be there are some things in the Old Testament that were a picture of something in the New Testament. There are some things that are not pictures, like murder — we don't murder, we don't steal, so and so forth. Dietary restrictions, things like that, were a picture of something.

"Here's what God wanted: God wants to make his people set apart and holy unto his name," he continued. "And I don't think that God does that any longer from the way that we look; he does that now because of Christ's work on the cross, his resurrection, and he sanctifies us, which sets us apart from the sinner and the pagan."

In various interviews over the years, Cooper has said that he "always had faith in God" and that his mother was a "Jesus fanatic." He also claimed that he was willing to put his career on the line to take a stand for Christ.