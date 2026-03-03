LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE: 'I Would Like To Be Remembered As A Good Man'

In a new interview with James Wilson-Taylor of Rock Sound magazine, LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe was asked what he would like to be remembered for. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I would like to be remembered as a good man. That's what I would like to be remembered as… That's the most important thing to me.

"It's really cool that we've left behind this music, and people will enjoy it, and it's really cool that I've left behind books and photography and all that stuff, but in the end, that stuff, it doesn't really matter — it just doesn't," he explained.

"I was going through a bunch of stuff [the other day] that was in my dad's attic, and he gave me an envelope with it, and I found a card from my mom that she gave me on my high school graduation. And on the inside there's a quote, and it says, 'Try not to become a man of success, but rather a man of value. — Albert Einstein.' And I think being a good man is a man of value, being a man of value. So all the 'you sold this many records' and 'you got to do this' and 'you got this', all that stuff is external crap. There's plenty of miserable famous people. [Laughs] There's plenty of miserable rich people. There's plenty of miserable people. And in general they aren't good people. They're not good people.

"I'll never forget, on our first real tour, LAMB OF GOD, we were opening up for GWAR," Randy added. "And nobody really knew about us then, but GWAR is from our hometown and they took us out. And I remember [then-GWAR frontman] Dave Brockie saying to me, not that I had to restrain myself from being this way, but he was, like, 'Be cool,' and he's, like, 'because who you see on the way up is who you're gonna see on the way down.' So if you're a dick and a jerk, people are gonna remember that. And it's just so much easier to not be a jerk. It takes so much effort being a fucking dick. And I'm lazy."

While Randy is best know as LAMB OF GOD's frontman, his talents extend far beyond music. He's also the author of the best-selling memoir "Dark Days", a harrowing account of his time spent in a Czech prison on an alleged manslaughter charge — of which he was later acquitted. Randy is also an accomplished photographer. His work documenting life on and off the road offers viewers a glimpse into the beautiful, sometimes strange, sometimes isolating life of a touring musician.

LAMB OF GOD's new album, "Into Oblivion", will arrive on March 13 via Epic.

Late last month, the band announced a nationwide series of listening parties, with more than 140 independent record stores celebrating "Into Oblivion"'s release weekend (March 13-15). Exclusive merch, including free LAMB OF GOD swag (while supplies last),prizes, and an indie-exclusive, limited-edition Poltergeist vinyl variant of the new album will be available. A full list of participating stores can be viewed via LAMB OF GOD's social channels.

Produced and mixed by longtime studio collaborator Josh Wilbur, "Into Oblivion" was recorded across multiple locations tied closely to the band's identity. Drums were tracked in Richmond, Virginia, with guitars and bass recorded at guitarist Mark Morton's home studio. Blythe recorded his vocals at the legendary Total Access studio in Redondo Beach, California, the birthplace of seminal punk records by BLACK FLAG, HÜSKER DÜ and DESCENDENTS.

Album pre-orders are available now, including remaining limited-edition vinyl variants, a collectible "Into Oblivion" CD with a limited-edition companion zine featuring album art sketches, handwritten lyrics and never-before-seen studio photos, as well as additional album-themed merch items.

LAMB OF GOD previously announced a spring North American tour in what promises to be the heaviest trek of 2026. Joined by KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and SANGUISUGABOGG, the tour kicks off on March 17. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now via Lamb-of-god.com/tour.

LAMB OF GOD is Randy Blythe (vocals),John Campbell (bass),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums). Formed in 1994, the Richmond, Virginia-based band has released nine critically acclaimed albums, received five Grammy Award nominations, sold over three million albums, packed arenas around the world, and tallied over one billion streams and counting.