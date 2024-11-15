SKINLAB Releases New Single 'Flesh Wounds'

Veteran San Francisco Bay Area metallers SKINLAB have signed with WURMgroup, joining forces with legendary producer Ulrich Wild (STATIC-X, DETHKLOK, PANTERA) to bring their hard-hitting sound back to fans around the world. Known for their relentless energy and gritty sound, SKINLAB's new single, "Flesh Wounds", drops today, marking the band's first new track in nearly four years.

SKINLAB bassist/vocalist Steev Esquivel said: "Our first song in nearly four years. With the intent on coming hard straight out the gates, we stuck to our guns. 'Flesh Wounds' … when you hear it, you know it's SKINLAB."

The track, produced and mixed by Wild, was co-written by Esquivel and brings together the talents of Marcos Medina and Scott Sargeant on guitars, alongside Fabian Vestod on drums. "Flesh Wounds" is a return to SKINLAB's roots, showcasing the driving rhythms, aggressive melodies, and powerful vocals that fans have come to expect.

Wild expressed his excitement about this latest collaboration, stating: "I'm thrilled to add SKINLAB to our WURMgroup roster. We had a great time creating their previous album, 'Venomous', so it was an easy decision to work with them again. 'Flesh Wounds' is unmistakably SKINLAB and a great song to continue where they left off. It's powerful groove metal you'd expect from a band with eyes trained on the future."

To celebrate this new chapter, SKINLAB is hitting the road with a string of European and North American tour dates. As part of the European leg, SKINLAB will share the stage with PRO-PAIN, kicking off the tour on November 13 in České Budějovice, Czech Republic. North American fans can catch SKINLAB starting in Sacramento, California on December 12, with additional dates in major cities through early 2025.

Esquivel expressed excitement for the tour and lineup changes, saying: "It's been a while since our last update, but we're back with some exciting news! Sadly, Marcos won't be able to join us this November, but we're stoked to have Steve Lujan from Sacramento's CEMETERY LEGACY and Oscar 'Wakaras' Lugo of San Jose's WAY II STONED on board. Both guitarists have been killing it in rehearsals, and we can't wait to bring our music to the fans. Bags are packed!"

Lugo commented: "I'm really excited to announce that I will be part of this European tour, playing guitar for SKINLAB, one of the bands I looked up to when I was in high school."

Formed in 1994, SKINLAB has released five studio albums: 1997's "Bound, Gagged And Blindfolded", 1999's "Disembody: The New Flesh", 2002's "ReVolting Room", 2009's "The Scars Between Us" and 2019's "Venomous".

SKINLAB has had different lineups throughout its history, with Esquivel as the only mainstay.