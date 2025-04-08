SKINLAB Unleashes Brutal New Music Video For 'Flesh Wounds'

San Francisco Bay Area heavy metal titans SKINLAB are back with a vengeance, dropping the punishing new music video for their latest single, "Flesh Wounds". The song, already a standout hit, has been crushing airwaves as one of the heaviest tracks in rotation on SiriusXM, earning high praise and a roaring endorsement from Jose Mangin, the self-proclaimed "Ambassador Of Heavy Metal." With its relentless riffs and visceral intensity, "Flesh Wounds" marks a triumphant return for the band, proving they're as ferocious as ever.

Alongside the video release, SKINLAB is thrilled to announce the addition of guitarist Angelo Miles to their ranks, joining vocalist/bassist Steev Esquivel, guitarist Marcos Medina, and drummer Fabian Vestod. Miles brings a fresh surge of energy to the lineup, perfectly complementing the band's signature groove-laden heaviness.

"Angelo's a beast on the guitar and fits right into the SKINLAB family," says Esquivel. "He's already tearing it up, and we can't wait for fans to see what's next."

The "Flesh Wounds" music video — directed with gritty, cinematic flair by Karl Winnery — delivers a visual assault that matches the song's raw power.

Fans can expect more bone-crushing goodness later this year, as SKINLAB is gearing up to release a brand-new full-length album this summer — their first since 2019's "Venomous". Major tour announcements are also on the horizon, with details to be revealed soon.

Formed in 1994, SKINLAB has been a cornerstone of the American heavy metal scene, delivering seminal albums like "Bound, Gagged And Blindfolded" (1997),"Disembody: The New Flesh" (1999) and "ReVoltingRoom" (2002) through Century Media, followed by "The Scars Between Us" (2009) and "Venomous" (2019). Known for their unrelenting live performances and a sound that blends groove, thrash, and pure aggression, SKINLAB continues to push the boundaries of heavy music.

SKINLAB has had different lineups throughout its history, with Esquivel as the only mainstay.

"'Flesh Wounds' is just the beginning," Esquivel teases. "This album and these tours are going to hit harder than anything we've done before. We're ready to rip it up." Stay tuned for more updates as SKINLAB prepares to dominate 2025.