SKUNK ANANSIE Releases New Single 'An Artist Is An Artist'

British rock icons SKUNK ANANSIE have released their brand new single "An Artist Is An Artist". Their first new music in almost three years, it finds the acclaimed four-piece at the peak of their powers and is a witty, provocative, pulsating slice of spiky, new-wave brilliance.

Tackling everything from ageism to our current need for approval in the digital age, "An Artist Is An Artist" somehow seems to hark back to the band's vitriolic debut single, "Little Baby Swastikkka", in terms of its confrontational quality. It also reaffirms the fact that SKUNK ANANSIE is part of Britain's proud agit-pop lineage that extends back to THE SLITS, whilst also conjuring up the wordplay of Ian Dury.

Produced by David Sitek of TV ON THE RADIO fame, known for his production work with FOALS, YEAH YEAH YEAHS, SANTIGOLD, SOLANGE, WEEZER and CHELSEA WOLFE, "An Artist Is An Artist" is the surprising first taste of what's to come from the band in 2025. Reinvigorated after a period of introspection, their work with Sitek has seen the band twist and turn, stepping out of their comfort zone and re-shaping themselves into a lean and vital musical machine, ready to take on the world once more.

"His name seemed to be on a lot of records that we liked. But none of the records sounded the same. The records all sounded fresh, but mainly the artists all sounded like themselves," says singer Skin of the producer.

"He basically reminded us that the process of making music didn't need to be that complicated. When you start a band it never is, so it was a good reminder of that, and he got us to strip things right down," continues guitarist Ace.

Originally based around a trademarked, hulking SKUNK riff, the band listened to Sitek as he reduced the tune to its most primal essence. Then, he decided that they needed to add a sax solo. "I fucking hate sax!" grimaces Skin, "then this really cool fucking dude walks in and played sax like I've never heard it before, and at that point my mantra became, just trust The Dave."

Strangely, what should have felt uncomfortable sounds utterly natural, and the band's performance in the multi-colored lyric video showcases how fresh, vital, current, and contemporary they are, a rare feat for a multi-million-selling group three decades on from their very first release.

"An Artist Is An Artist" will no doubt prove to be one of the highlights of the band's upcoming European headline tour, which kicks off in Portugal on February 28 and continues through Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Czechia, Poland, Denmark, Luxembourg, The Netherlands and Belgium before ending in the U.K. with 14 shows.

SKUNK ANANSIE, formed in 1994 in London, is a seminal band, one of the first multi-racial British rock bands, who are known for their powerful sound and thought-provoking lyrics. Fronted by the charismatic and dynamic vocalist Skin, the band blends alternative rock with elements of punk and metal. They remain one of the most important and influential bands of their era.

Their debut album "Paranoid & Sunburnt" (1995),and its follow-up "Stoosh" (1996) both hit the Top 10 album chart in the U.K. and with hits like "Weak" and "Hedonism", they established themselves on the international stage, helped by their stunning live performances. In 1999, SKUNK ANANSIE closed the decade out in style by releasing their third studio album, "Post Orgasmic Chill" and headlining Glastonbury Festival, before surprisingly going on a lengthy hiatus in 2001.

The band reconvened in 2008 to embark on the second chapter of their career, releasing three acclaimed albums — 2010's "Wonderlustre", 2012's "Black Traffic" and 2015's "Anarchytecture". In 2019, the band marked their 25th anniversary with "25LIVE@25", a live album that brings together the greatest songs from their six studio albums.

Throughout their career, SKUNK ANANSIE has sold over five million records globally. The band's international prominence continues to thrive today, selling out live arenas and headlining festivals across the continent.

SKUNK ANANSIE is celebrated for addressing political and social issues through their music and breaking racial and gender barriers in rock. Their influence extends beyond music, contributing to discussions on identity, equality, and activism.

Photo credit: Rob O'Connor