SKUNK ANANSIE Releases New Take On 'Meltdown' With 'Blackhill Remix'

British rock icons SKUNK ANANSIE have released a brand-new remix of the stunningly emotional song "Meltdown", which originally appeared as the closing track of last year's Top 10 album "The Painful Truth", out now via FLG.

SKUNK ANANSIE lead singer Skin explains: "'Meltdown' is this deeply heartbreaking song about isolation. It's one of the few SKUNK songs that doesn't have a beat making it a perfect end to the album. We wanted to do a version that grooved a bit so we called up our friend Nick Sheldon [BLACKHILL] to add that flavor and we love what he's done. Hope you do too."

Check out the visualizer for "Meltdown (Blackhill Remix)" below.

The song, released on the same day as the emancipation of black Americans and is remembered with the Juneteenth holiday, becomes transformed from a sparsely ethereal, vocal-led piece of minimalist piano music into a club-based anthem. Despite the sadness of the lyrics, its new and upbeat musical backing is celebratory and destined to ring out across sound-systems from New York to Ibiza.

The new track's parent album, "The Painful Truth", is a mesmerizing, provocative, powerful and emotional collection, which was greeted by rapturous reviews around the world on its release at the end of May 2026. And to mark that recent one-year anniversary, a brand-new limited-edition zoetrope vinyl version of the album will be released on October 9 via FLG.

SKUNK ANANSIE is currently on a co-headlining tour of the U.K. with Garbage, with further U.K. shows this summer alongside both Alanis Morrissette and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE. They also have extensive tour dates across Europe.

Photo credit: Rob O'Connor