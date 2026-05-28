SLADE Guitarist DAVE HILL Announces 'Dirty Foot Lane' Solo Album

Legendary guitarist Dave Hill has announced the release of his long-awaited solo album, "Dirty Foot Lane", due in October through JCPL Records. He is also working with worldwide music publisher Notting Hill Music.

"Dirty Foot Lane" is a rich, autobiographical collection of songs reflecting a lifetime of music, creativity, and personal discovery.

Best known as a founding member of SLADE, Hill steps into a new artistic space with a record that blends rock, blues, folk, and atmospheric soundscapes. The album captures both the energy of his live-performance roots and a more reflective emotional depth shaped by recent years.

"Dirty Foot Lane" is deeply rooted in Hill's personal history. The title itself refers to a real place not far from where he grew up and still lives today, underscoring his identity as a true local lad. More than just a location, Dirty Foot Lane serves as the emotional and symbolic heart of the album, representing the center of Hill's family memories and formative experiences.

This is an intensely personal body of work, tracing Hill's journey from childhood to global success. The album explores his upbringing, the influence of his parents and family, his early ambition to become a musician, and his rise to international fame. It also addresses more challenging chapters, including struggles with mental health and the profound impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns, ultimately arriving at a place of reflection and appreciation for life.

Leading the production is Django Holder, who also plays a key role in engineering and shaping the album's sound. As the son of Noddy Holder, his involvement adds a meaningful generational connection to Hill's musical legacy.

A key contributor to the album is Hill's long-time collaborator John Berry, whose career includes work with MUD and THE SWEET.

"I've known John for over twenty years," says Hill. "He's incredibly talented, honest, and always gives you his very best. That's invaluable." Berry plays a particularly important role on some of the album's heavier tracks, while Hill performs the majority of the lead vocals. Producer and musician Rob Childs also contributes to the project.

Songs like "Play It To The Crowd" and "Back In The Air Again" capture the exhilaration of live performance, written during lockdown as a response to the absence of touring.

"I wanted to recreate that feeling of walking into a packed arena — the energy, the buzz, the connection with the audience," Hill explains.

In contrast, "Dirty Foot Lane" also explores more personal and complex themes. "She Had A Troubled Heart" stands out as a deeply moving track addressing love, loss, and mental health, inspired by real-life experiences. "It's about what happens when love becomes one-sided," says Hill. "And the impact that can have on people's lives."

The album draws on every stage of Hill's journey. "Thanks For The Good Times" serves as a tribute to fans, collaborators, and shared success, while "Reasons To Succeed" reflects his lifelong ambition. "Only Fools And Horses" revisits the unpredictable early days of the music industry, and "Fast Train" captures the intensity of SLADE's rapid rise. Elsewhere, "Dust My Axe" channels a blues-driven response to modern life, while "Sweet And Tender" offers a heartfelt tribute to his mother.

The title track, "Dirty Foot Lane", stands as the emotional centerpiece of the record. Reimagined with Django Holder, it blends folk and ambient elements into an intimate, atmospheric soundscape.

"It's my story — my family, my home, my journey," Hill says. "Everything connects back to that."

Stripped back and deeply expressive, the track encapsulates both the personal and artistic essence of the album. Together, the songs form a narrative that is both intimate and universal, grounded in memory, resilience, and a lifelong passion for music.

"Dirty Foot Lane" marks a significant step forward for Dave Hill — an artist still driven by creativity and curiosity after decades in the industry.

"I've always been driven," he says. "And I'm still looking for the next challenge. This album is part of that journey."

Hill is best known as the lead guitarist of SLADE, one of the U.K.'s most iconic rock bands. With a career spanning over five decades, he continues to record, perform, and connect with audiences worldwide.

"Dirty Foot Lane" track listing:

01. Thanks For The Good Times

02. Back In The Air Again

03. Dust My Axe

04. She Had A Troubled Heart

05. Sweet And Tender

06. Fast Train

07. Only Fools And Horses

08. Play It To The Crowd

09. Reasons To Succeed

10. Dirty Foot Lane