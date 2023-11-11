SLASH Confirms His Relationship With MARSHALL Will Continue Despite His New MAGNATONE Partnership

Earlier this week, it was announced that Slash will be developing a new amplifier with Magnatone. The iconic GUNS N' ROSES guitarist will also continue his successful and decades-long partnership with Marshall Amplification.

Slash says: "To clear up any misconceptions that might arise, although Magnatone and I have been working together to create a new amp, I still maintain my long relationship with Marshall, and I look forward to continued collaboration with their incredible team."

On Thursday (November 9),Magnatone announced its artist partnership with Slash. This will mark the first time in over 30 years that Slash is collaborating with a new amplifier company.

After purchasing several Magnatone M80s as well as a Twilighter Stereo, Slash began testing these both live and in the studio. Following a Magnatone factory visit and many conversations with Magnatone general manager Rod Washburn, the vision for the relationship was solidified. With this partnership, Magnatone and Slash will collaborate to create the new Slash signature 100-watt amplifier and 4 x 12" speaker cabinet. The legendary guitarist will co-design the new models longtime Magnatone engineer and tube amp guru Obeid Khan.

Slash said:"I used a Magnatone 50w M-80 in the studio earlier this year and was blown away by how it sounded. Since then, I've been working with Magnatone on a 100w version of the M-80 and I absolutely love what they have come up with. It's killer."

Washburn said: "We could not be more excited that Slash embraced our quality engineering and commitment to tone excellence as the platform for designing his next generation of signature amplifiers."

Added Magnatone president and CEO Ted Kornblum: "We are thrilled to welcome Slash to Magnatone and with his signature tone and style, our Master Collection of models will be taken to the next level."

The iconic, American rock guitarist, songwriter, and film producer Slash has amassed album sales of over 100 million copies, garnered a Grammy Award and seven Grammy nominations, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and is a New York Times best-selling author. Slash is considered one of the greatest rock guitar players of all time and one of the most recognizable faces in pop culture worldwide.

Slash created signature sounds like the guitar riff on No. 1 hits for GUNS N' ROSES "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Welcome To The Jungle". Slash has enjoyed global success and with his varied solo projects including SLASH'S SNAKEPIT, VELVET REVOLVER and his current band SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS, which features Myles Kennedy (lead vocals),Brent Fitz (drums),Todd Kerns (bass/vocals) and Frank Sidoris (rhythm guitar),who've been touring together worldwide for over a decade and have released four studio albums.

Slash will perform with Magnatone amplifiers next year as SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS will officially kick off their international "The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World" tour 2024 on January 23. The global trek will visit 25 countries and 39 cities across the globe.

Expect more details to be announced soon around the forthcoming Slash signature 100-Watt Model, due out in early 2024.

The Magnatone brand was first established in 1937 in Los Angeles, California. The company is most famous for inventing and patenting the stereo pitch-shifting vibrato effect using a non-moving part. Legendary artists like Buddy Holly, Lonnie Mack and Robert Ward have all used Magnatone. Magnatone Amplifiers was revived by Ted Kornblum in 2007 and today Magnatone manufactures high-end boutique tube guitar amplifiers that are made in the USA. Guitarists such as Billy Gibbons, Neil Young, Jason Isbell, Lukas Nelson and Brandi Carlile all play Magnatone.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin (courtesy of Libby Coffey of Prime PR Group, Inc.)