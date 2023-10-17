SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS Announce 2024 World Tour

Slash's long-running band SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS has confirmed a massive run of 2024 international dates. The newly announced "The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour '24" will kick off with the band's return to Mexico City's Pepsi Centre WTC, and will see SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS hit 20 countries and 31 cities across the globe.

General on-sale for tickets begins Friday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time, but fans can access pre-sale tickets from Thursday, October 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

For tickets, pre-sale access and more information, visit www.slashonline.com.

Support on the various dates of SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS's "The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour '24" will come from MAMMOTH WVH.

"The River Is Rising - Rest Of The World Tour '24" dates:

Jan. 23 - Pepsi Center WTC - Mexico City, Mexico

Jan. 26 - Chamorro City Hall - Bogota, Colombia

Jan. 29 - Arena Hall - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Jan. 31 - Espaco Unimed - São Paulo, Brazil

Feb. 01 - Qualistage - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Feb. 04 - Pepsi on Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

Feb. 07 - Antel Arena - Montevideo, Uruguay

Feb. 13 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile

Mar. 02 - Namba Hatch - Osaka, Japan

Mar. 04 - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan

Mar. 05 - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan

Mar. 28 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

Mar. 30 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Mar. 31 - City Hall - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Apr. 02 - AO Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

Apr. 03 - Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Apr. 05 - Wembley Arena - London, United Kingdom

Apr. 08 - Mitsubishi Hall - Düsseldorf, Germany

Apr. 09 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Apr. 11 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany

Apr. 12 - KB Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark

Apr. 15 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

Apr. 16 - Spodek - Katowice, Poland

Apr. 18 - Hall P - BVV Exhibition - Brno, Czech Republic

Apr. 19 - MVM Dome - Budapest, Hungary

Apr. 22 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy

Apr. 23 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland

Apr. 25 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

Apr. 26 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Apr. 29 - Zenith - Paris, France

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS last performed in February and March 2022 as part of a U.S. tour.

The GUNS N' ROSES guitarist previously revealed a timetable for SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS' return to the road while discussing his plans for the coming months in a June 2023 interview with NME. He said: "I'm on tour with GUNS N' ROSES until October, then in January I go out with my other band THE CONSPIRATORS."

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS' latest album, "4", was released in February 2022 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG.

"4" was Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals),Brent Fitz (drums),Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS released "Live At Studios 60", their first-ever double live LP, for last year's Record Store Day in June 2022. The effort contained a performance of "4", plus four additional songs from the group. Recorded live in Los Angeles at Studios 60, the "Live At Studios 60" double LP exclusive Record Store Day release was limited to only 2,250 copies. The full concert featured all the songs from "4". Additional performances of the group's Top 5 rock radio hits, including "You're A Lie", "World On Fire", "Anastasia" and "Driving Rain" are also included in the double vinyl package.

For "4", Slash and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, Tennessee and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile),revealing a stunning new sound and style all captured live in the studio. Cobb shared the band's desire to lay down the tracks live, in the studio including guitar solos and vocals — a first for the group.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin