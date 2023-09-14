SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS Announce First Live Performance In Nearly Two Years

Slash's long-running band SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS has announced its first live performance in nearly two years: February 11, 2024 at Argentina's Cosquín Rock festival. The event will take place over two days at Aerodromo de Santa Maria de la Punilla in Cosquín, Córdoba Province, and is billed as the "largest and most diverse in the country's history."

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS last performed in February and March 2022 as part of a U.S. tour.

The GUNS N' ROSES guitarist previously revealed a timetable for SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS' return to the road while discussing his plans for the coming months in a June 2023 interview with NME. He said: "I'm on tour with GUNS N' ROSES until October, then in January I go out with my other band THE CONSPIRATORS."

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS' latest album, "4", was released in February 2022 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG.

"4" was Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals),Brent Fitz (drums),Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS released "Live At Studios 60", their first-ever double live LP, for last year's Record Store Day in June 2022. The effort contained a performance of "4", plus four additional songs from the group. Recorded live in Los Angeles at Studios 60, the "Live At Studios 60" double LP exclusive Record Store Day release was limited to only 2,250 copies. The full concert featured all the songs from "4". Additional performances of the group's Top 5 rock radio hits, including "You're A Lie", "World On Fire", "Anastasia" and "Driving Rain" are also included in the double vinyl package.

For "4", Slash and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, Tennessee and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile),revealing a stunning new sound and style all captured live in the studio. Cobb shared the band's desire to lay down the tracks live, in the studio including guitar solos and vocals — a first for the group.

