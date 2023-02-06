SLASH, JOE PERRY, OZZY OSBOURNE Guitars Among Top Sellers At 'MusiCares Charity Relief Auction'

Julien's Auctions held on Sunday, February 5 its headline-making "MusiCares Charity Relief Auction", an official 65th Grammy week event, featuring nearly fifty iconic items including signed and performance played instruments, wardrobe, handwritten lyrics, records, and more from some of music's biggest stars and legends of all time, in front of a live audience at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills with hundreds of bidders and collectors from around the world participating online at julienslive.com.

All proceeds from the sale of items offered by legends including Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Elton John, Snoop Dogg and Cordell Broadus, Eminem, FLEETWOOD MAC, Sting, Joe Perry, Shaggy, Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, Lenny Kravitz, SLIPKNOT, Cher, Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, THE WHO and more will benefit MusiCares, the leading music industry charity, that offers preventive, emergency, and recovery programs supporting the health and welfare of the music community.

The event's top selling item was a pair of white Nike Air Max sneakers owned, worn and signed "Shady" by Eminem that sold for an astounding $40,625, twenty times its original estimate of $2,000. The sneakers were sold to the up-and-coming socially conscious rapper Margaritavillain whose fans created a GoFundMe page that helped him to successfully bid and win the shoes and therefore literally walk in the rap icon and producer's footsteps.

Another exciting highlight was a copy of the 2021 book of the year, "The Lyrics: 1965 To Present", signed by Paul McCartney which will be personalized to the winning bidder. THE BEATLES legend's landmark book which includes McCartney's commentary, never-before-seen photos, handwritten notes, art and ephemera, all of which are part of his personal collection, sold for $25,600, a staggering twenty-five times its original estimate of $1,000.

A new 2020 Epiphone DR-100EB acoustic guitar featuring custom graphics artwork from the folk and alternative rock album "Evermore" signed to the body by Taylor Swift, with a small heart drawn to the side sold for $25,000, five times its original estimate of $5,000.

Kicking off the auction was Cordell Broadus and his father Snoop Dogg's signed XOUNTS Champ Medici and Dr. Bombay sound systems and skins accompanied by an exclusive NFT with art by Clay Nation sold for $21,875. The winning bidder will also receive an invitation to spend the afternoon at Snoop Dogg's recording studio "The Compound" for a special recording session and enjoy food catered by Cordell Broadus's company, Bored Taco.

A black utility-style jumpsuit ensemble worn by BTS's J-Hope during the photo shoot for his concept photos of his debut solo album "Jack In The Box", sold for $21,875, over ten times its original estimate of $2,000.

Other notable guitars sold today for impressive amounts included a 2022 Joe Perry Signature Gibson Les Paul electric guitar stage-played with AEROSMITH in Las Vegas and signed by Perry above the guitar legend's hallmark AEROSMITH doodle of two wings enclosing the letter "A" that sold for $25,000, six times its original estimate; a 2021 Slash Signature Gibson Les Paul electric guitar in an anaconda burst finish, signed by Slash featuring the rocker's hallmark skull and crossbones doodle that brought $22,400, eleven times its original estimate; Don Felder 2010 Gibson Les Paul "Hotel California" aged 1959 reissue electric guitar created in the image of Felder's 1959 Les Paul, which he used on the majority of the solos on THE EAGLES' iconic 1976 studio album "Hotel California", accompanied by sheet music of the song "Hotel California" signed by Felder that sold for $19,200; and a FLEETWOOD MAC band-signed Gibson Les Paul Electric Guitar signed by all five members of the legendary lineup, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, when they were honored in 2018 as "MusiCares Person of the Year" that sold for $19,200.

Additional highlights included (winning bids with buyer's premium):

* Harry Styles signed and inscribed "Always Love" Fender Stratocaster electric guitar ($19,200);

* THE ROLLING STONES signed 2022 "Sixty" 60th-anniversary European tour poster ($16,000, sixteen times its original estimate of $1,000)

* Cher's embellished suit worn during Sydney, Australia's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras event held on March 3, 2018 ($10,240);

* Lenny Kravitz signed black Gibson Custom Shop Flying V electric guitar ($10,240);

* Jimmy Buffett's personal Hawaiian button-up shirt, signed by Buffett ($12,800);

* DAFT PUNK's 2013 "Random Access Memories" record album signed and inscribed by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter ($12,800, sixteen times its original estimate of $800);

* David Lee Roth original painting titled "Dark Ocean" ($10,240);

* Joni Mitchell original print of Jimi Hendrix, signed by Mitchell ($10,240);

* Joni Mitchell signed 2021 Gibson Hummingbird acoustic guitar ($10,240);

* Bob Dylan gifted 2014 black Epiphone acoustic guitar for the MusiCares Person of the Year in 2015, signed by John Mellencamp, John Doe, Tom Jones, Graham Nash, David Crosby, Aaron Neville, Bruce Springsteen, Alanis Morissette, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, Jack White and Jackson Browne ($12,800);

* Robert Plant signed Gretsch George Harrison Duo Jet GH6128T ($16,000);

* Ozzy Osbourne owned and signed Gibson SG Electric Guitar ($19,200);

* An ultimate 65th Grammy Awards telecast experience including two platinum-level seats to the telecast at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday February 5, 2023, and two tickets to the Grammy Celebration After-Party at the Los Angeles Convention Center ($10,000) and more.

"Each year we look forward to partnering with MusiCares on our annual charity relief auction to raise funds for the music community," said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions. "This year's edition was one of our best and most successful auctions to date featuring an array of history in the making music collectibles such as Eminem's signature Nike sneakers, Paul McCartney's signed landmark book 'The Lyrics: 1965 To Present' and guitars signed by the likes of Taylor Swift, Slash, Joe Perry and Harry Styles, as well as Snoop Dogg and Cordell Broadus's XOUNTS sound systems with a sensational NFT that launched this year's event further out into the exciting Web3 space."