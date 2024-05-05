SLASH On OZZY OSBOURNE Being Inducted Into ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME As Solo Artist: 'It's A No-Brainer'

In a new interview with Janne Innanfors of the Swedish radio station Rockklassiker, GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash was asked about the recent announcement that Ozzy Osbourne will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame later this year as a solo artist in its 2024 class, marking his second entry into the organization following BLACK SABBATH's induction in 2006. Slash said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's great. I think Ozzy is one of the most influential people in rock and roll — period. And there's legions of fans out there that will agree with me on that. So it's a no-brainer that he should be in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame — as Ozzy. Because BLACK SABBATH is one thing, but when Ozzy went out on his own and did 'Blizzard Of Ozz' — I think it was 1980 or '81, that record came out, right around the same time that [AC/DC's] 'Back In Black' came out, that was a huge year in fucking music. And Ozzy went on to become one of the biggest record sellers in the business. So, yeah, I think that it goes without saying that he should be in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame."

Regarding the fact that Ozzy is finally getting the nod in 2024, despite being eligible since 2005, Slash said: "All things considered, there's a lot of people that haven't been inducted that have been way due for a long time. I don't know exactly how all that sort of works, but I'm now a voting member. So I vote."

When Ozzy was honored with the Global Icon Award at the the 2014 MTV EMA (MTV Europe Music Awards) at the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, the BLACK SABBATH frontman collected the award from Slash, who later performed Ozzy's 1980 hit "Crazy Train" with MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS and BIFFY CLYRO's Simon Neil.

"For four decades the Prince Of Darkness has rocked anyone who dared to listen," Slash said in his speech. "This is a guy who does not know how to do ordinary. He scares the hell out of most people and all bats. But to me is a gentle man and a gentleman."

Slash added in a pre-show interview: "Aside from being one of the mavericks of heavy metal, [Ozzy is] also one of the greatest entertainers, performers I've ever seen. He has amazing control over his audience. It's actually stunning to be on the side of the stage and actually watch the command over his audience. It's pretty intense."

The 2024 Rock Hall induction ceremony will be held on October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It will air live on Disney+. An edited version will run on ABC at a later date, and will be available on Hulu the day after.

Artists are eligible to be inducted into the Rock Hall after at least 25 years have passed since their first record was released.

In 1999, Ozzy attempted to take BLACK SABBATH's name off the Hall Of Fame's nomination list that year, deeming the institution's nod "meaningless."

When BLACK SABBATH finally earned its induction in 2006, the band went in with LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Mike Davis and BLONDIE.

Legendary Ozzy guitarist Randy Rhoads was posthumously inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during the 2021 ceremony. Rhoads, who played in Ozzy's band more than four decades ago, received the Musical Excellence Award at the October 2021 event.

Slash photo credit: Gene Kirkland / Ozzy Osbourne photo credit: Ross Halfin