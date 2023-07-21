SLASH On Possible GUNS N' ROSES Biopic: 'I Just Don't See It Happening Anytime In The Foreseeable Future'

Although Slash became a movie producer a decade ago when his Slasher Films released its first title, "Nothing Left To Fear", the guitarist says that he has no interest in producing a movie about the exploits of his band, GUNS N' ROSES. "I just don't see it happening anytime in the foreseeable future," he told Yahoo! Entertainment's Lyndsey Parker in a new interview (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It doesn't mean that it won't happen ever, 'cause who knows; I can only think down the line so far. But I've never been able to envision how you're gonna get… I mean, it's one thing to try and find actors to represent the people in the band, but the other thing is all sort of theatrical depictions of life and the music scene and everyday life of musicians and all that kind of stuff. It's always some fabricated, overexaggerated bullshit. And it's very rare that you see a movie that actually feels genuine. And so I don't even wanna be a part of all that. I just don't think that it would be done a real justice. I've seen a lot of bad ones and they freaked me out."

Slash continued: "I actually am working on a movie that is based around a rock band; it's a horror movie. And it's actually… 'Cause that's something I avoid, 'cause that's the first scripts I always get, are rock-related horror scripts. But there's a really good one that I'm involved with. But that is just around a band, and it has some music throughout it. It should be out next year. It is fictional. But that's all I can say at this point."

Slash previously dismissed the idea of a GUNS N' ROSES biopic back in 2014 during an interview with the Belfast Telegraph. At the time, he said: "I would not like to see a GUNS N' ROSES biopic. It's really rare where you see actors portraying live musicians [well]. I don't think rock and roll translates in the movies, I don't think they really get the gritty vibe of what it's like.”

In April 2012, former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Matt Sorum revealed that he was in discussions for a possible biopic about the band. He said: "I've talked about doing a screenplay, and that's actually something that I'm in talks about with a couple of pretty big people."

He added that the film would have a different energy to most rock biopics of the past, saying: "If you look at rock and roll movies, they've never been done right... If there was a film about GUNS N' ROSES, the thing about GUNS N' ROSES that was different than all the butt rock bands in Hollywood was that it was down and dirty and punk rock and real.

"As much as anyone wants to say they want to try to lump it in with hair metal, it never was because it was a different kind of energy. There was a much sort of more street, dark undercurrent happening that could be great on film."

GUNS N' ROSES' North American tour will start on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, British Columbia at BC Place on Monday, October 16.

GUNS N' ROSES launched its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

GUNS N' ROSES' reunion tour features classic-lineup members Duff McKagan, Axl Rose and Slash, backed by Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES released a new four-song EP, "Hard Skool", in February 2022. The effort, which is exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES' official store, contained the two new songs the band released in 2021 — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.